The Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed that in the last 24 hours 2,060 coronavirus infections and one new death occurred, reason why the number of deceaseds ascended to 980 in all the country.

Of the total infected, 93% corresponds to the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and 1.5% to the province of Chaco. According to the latest statistics, the number of patients climbed to 39,570 since the beginning of the quarantine decreed on March 20.

Among other data, the portfolio commanded by Minister Ginés González García specified that 56.6% of those affected are men, while 43.4% are women. The average age of those infected is 36 years and 8.6% corresponds to health workers.

The Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, specified that « there are no records of new areas of community transmission. » Transmission continues in AMBA, the Chaco cities of Resistencia, Barranquera, Fontana and Vilelas; the Rio Negro cities of General Roca, Cipoletti and Bariloche, the Chubut city of Trelew and Córdoba capital.

The virus case fatality rate is around 2.5 percent and a death rate of 21.5% people per million inhabitants. The average age of deceased persons is 74 years.

23 provinces are affected with COVID-19 cases. Catamarca remains the only place in Argentina that did not confirm any case. Santiago del Estero, La Rioja, Santa Cruz, San Luis and Tierra del Fuego, meanwhile, they did not present patients in the last 15 days.

Also, the Ministry of Health confirmed that they are 264 people admitted to intensive care, 12,206 recovered patients and 186,233 cases were discarded from the beginning of the tests.

Likewise, 273,229 testes were reported to date, of which 8625 were carried out in the last 24 hours. The number of tests per million inhabitants is 6021. The percentage of positivity of the cases tested is 17.6% percent.

Globally, the Ministry of Health specified that there were 142,451 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 8,385,000. As for the dead, the general number stands at 450,686 victims.

Regarding the American continent, 52.5% of those infected are in the United States, 23.3% in Brazil and 0.9% Argentina. In America, the case fatality rate is 5.2% and the deceased amount to 212,517.

« Many people are obviously tired of staying at home. Countries are eager to reopen their society and economy. But the virus continues to spread with speed, it is still deadly and many people are still vulnerable, « said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual press conference.