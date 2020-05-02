Capitals for 206 thousand 743 million pesos of investments of foreigners in Mexican government bonds, left the country in the first quarter of 2020

In the first four months of 2020, capitals of 206 thousand 743 million pesos left the country investments by foreigners in Mexican government bonds, equivalent to 8 thousand 643 million dollars (at Friday’s fix exchange rate of 23.92 pesos per dollar), establish indicators of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The data of the central bank they specify that as of April 21 of this year, the most recent date available to them, the holding of bonds in the hands of foreign investors in the country it was located at 1 trillion 941 thousand 543 million pesos, while as of December 31, 2019, it was at 2 trillion 148 thousand 286 million pesos.

The indicators of Banxico detail that most of the investment leaks were registered in the M Bonds, with a fall in the possession of this paper in the hands of foreigners of 120 billion pesos, remaining at one trillion 733 thousand 992 million pesos on April 21, from one trillion 854 thousand 389 million pesos on December 31 from last year.

In both Cetes, the investment outflow was 79 thousand 355 million pesos, since these instruments in the hands of non-residents in Mexico totaled 245 thousand 259 million pesos at the end of last year and fell to 165 thousand 904 million pesos on April 21 past.

The Institute of International Finance He indicated that an element that will weigh on the mood of investors about the Mexican economy will be the strong impact on the GDP, which will fall 5.8 percent, due to the contraction of the economy of the United States from 3.8 percent in 2020.

Experts consider that capital flight of Mexico are due to a worldwide trend of investment outflows from emerging countries to investment considered safe as United States Treasury Bonds and gold, in the face of uncertainty about the looming global recession.

In the case they also added to the doubts of the investors, the recent downgrades in the country’s credit rating and Pemex by Ficth and Moody’s.

Specialists warn that the departure of foreigners and their capital could increase, especially if the economic impact of coronavirus COVID-19 further deteriorates Mexico’s fiscal position; if the prices of Petroleum they remain low (affecting Pemex and oil revenues), and if an environment of preference for liquidity and safe assets prevails in the world.

With information from Notimex