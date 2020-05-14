205 Live episodes return to WWE Network this week.

30 minute program for 205 Live

WWE this week has made recordings of weekly shows And PWinsider reports that two weeks of 205 live brand episodes have been recorded at the Performance Center Orlando. They comment that the episodes will have a shorter duration and will become 30 minutes of the program.

205 Live has been a long time without airing new shows. They have been making special editions for 4 weeks called «The Matches That Made Me» where fighters like Oney Lorcan, Bryan Kendrick or Ariya Daivari among others come out.

New recording schedule.

WWE recorded Raw and SmackDown on Monday, the next day they recorded Raw and SmackDown again the following week and NXT on Wednesday of this week and the following. On Thursday they will record the two episodes of 205 Live and they would already have all the programming recorded until Monday, May 25. Monday May 25 is when they return to the Performance Center and they plan to do the same and have another 2 weeks scheduled.

WWE 205 Live airs on the WWE Network right after the blue mark ends on the Fox channel.

WWE has opted for this way of organizing so that its workers are not so exposed to the virus. They make recordings in few days but a lot of work and with this they manage to stay a few days without having to leave their homes.

We will be attentive to 205 Live that returns to the scene, as we have said the show will be 30 minutes only. Cruiserweight wrestlers are very talented and do impressive things, so why not give them a try this Friday and they sure won’t let us down.

