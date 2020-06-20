(Health Secretary)

The Health Secretary (SSa) reported this Friday, June 19, that the accumulated contagions by COVID-19 are 170,485. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 20,394 fatalities.

There are 23,653 confirmed active cases in the country, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 233,137 negative cases, 62,245 suspects, and a total of 465,867 people studied. José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, reported that today’s evening conference is number 112, and that It is the nineteenth day of the « New Normal ».

On the international scene, confirmed and active cases (from June 6 to 19) by region of the World Health Organization are concentrated in America: 1,008,009 cases or 54.5 percent. The Eastern Mediterranean registers 269,620 cases or 14.6 percent. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 8,385,440 but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,849,908 or 22 percent. The global case-fatality rate is 5.4 percent.

Map of active cases by state entity of residence as of June 19 (Photo: Steve Allen)

In the map of accumulated confirmed cases it was reported that 133.4 is the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants. By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in Mexico City with 41,007, the State of Mexico with 26,721, and Tabasco with 7,817. The minority is in Baja California Sur with 1,128, Zacatecas with 642, and Colima with 353.

In the distribution of epidemic active, from June 6 to 19 confirmed cases in Mexico City there are 4,242, the State of Mexico with 2,550, and Puebla with 1,529. The three entities with the least amount are Zacatecas with 189, Chihuahua with 134, and Colima with 91.

The graph of deaths accumulated by date of occurrence informs that 1,891 suspected deaths are included. The three entities with the highest record of accumulated deaths are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Baja California. By contrast, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, and Colima, are the three with the lowest record.

Accumulated deaths by date of death (Photo: SSa)

The epidemic curve in the country as of June 19 maintains a upward trend when confirmed cases are combined with suspected cases. Most of the suspected cases are concentrated in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Sonora, Nuevo León, and Coahuila.

The accumulated charge reports that there are 5,030 new cases confirmed in 24 hours: an increase of 3% the previous day.

In hospital occupation and availability, as of June 18, the IRAG Network reported that There are 13,880 general IRAG beds available and 11,317 (45%) occupied. Of the IRAG beds with fan there are 5,232 available and 3,359 (39%) occupied. Of the 814 reporting hospitals, 791 or 97% did notify the system.

Within bed availability for general hospitalization, in Mexico City there is a 70% occupancy, in the State of Mexico 68%, and in Guerrero 57%. In the beds with ventilator, for the most critical patients, Tlaxcala registered a 64% occupancy, the State of Mexico 64%, and Baja California 63%.

Suspected and confirmed cases by date of onset of symptoms (Photo: SSa)

Confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours and prior are 647. « They are the deaths that have been registered on the platform, either because they obtained a laboratory result or because they were notified to it, not because they have died in the last 24 hours« Alomia clarified.

Given the rampant number of infected in the country, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported this afternoon that the epidemiological traffic light in the capital will remain red.

According to Sheinbaum, the number of infected has not decreased at the rate predicted, so it is better to stay. The traffic light sanitary It is controlled by four indicators: hospital occupation, percentage of COVID-19 cases, trend of hospitalized cases and tendency of coronavirus syndrome.

State Epidemic Risk Traffic Light Map, June 22-28 (Photo: SSa)

« Let’s wait for each other. Even though the number of hospitalized people has been decreasing, it has not decreased at a higher speed and it is preferable to stay in these circumstances, « insisted the head of government. As for the percentage of hospital occupation for the orange traffic light to be applied, it would have to be below 65%. « There should be a continuous week of declining cases, « he explained.

On the other hand, Latin America could be considered the new center of the pandemic, after Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile occupy a place among the 15 countries with the highest number of confirmed contagion cases, according to John Hopkins University.

There are several factors that could have brought the continent to such a scenario, but the newspaper The Economist assured that Mexico’s decisions on quarantine and its « half-hearted strategy » to control the virus are clear examples of why.

They point out that the objective of the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador It was not stopping the virus as quickly as possible, but it was buying time to find extra beds, hire more doctors, buy ventilators, educate citizens on medical preventive protocols, as well as undertake research around SARS-CoV-2 and find a departure.

Traffic light, June 22-28 (Photo: SSa)

The strategy, they say, was unsuccessful because the measures were flexible, they never applied an authoritarian regime around the National Day of Healthy Distance and informal trade was allowed to continue working.

Criticism also falls on the traffic light system with different alert levels that allow or prohibit different activities throughout the country, according to the rates of contagion, deaths and hospital occupation. The move, they noted, seems more like a desperate move to open up the economy as soon as possible, because when only one state rated it “orange,” the criteria were adjusted so that 15 other states would also return to the new normal.

The Economist indicated that the relaxation of the sanitary confinement and the reopening of the economy other countries in Latin America have already tried such as Guatemala and Venezuela, where cases increased after relaxing the measures. In Panama and Chile, they recap, they had to reinforce sanitary measures for « declaring victory very soon. »

