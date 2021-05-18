2027 will be the year when producing electric cars will be cheaper than making combustion cars

Enlarge

Starting in 2027, the price of producing an electric car will be cheaper than making a combustion car, according to a report.

Produce electric cars and vans it will be cheaper than making combustion vehicles in 2027. This, together with the toughening of emissions regulations by governments, suggests that electric vehicles will be the great dominators of sales in the middle of the next decade.

These are the main findings of a report by BloombergNEF, a strategic research consultancy that covers global commodity markets and disruptive technologies, which nonetheless states that there is a long way to go for electric cars to reach parity with combustion engine vehicles fossil fuel driven domestic in terms of cost.

This report is more conservative than previous ones

The report notes that Larger vehicles, sedans and electric SUVs will be as cheap as fossil fuel alternatives by 2026. Smaller cars need a little more economies of scale in their favor, so it will take another year to reach that parity.

One of the key factors driving this change is the decrease in battery production cost, combined with specific production lines, something that many manufacturers have committed to. To this must be added the government subsidies that are offered throughout the world, the Moves III Plan in the case of Spain at this time.

According to BloombergNEF, the current pre-tax average price of a mid-size electric car is 33,300 euros compared to 18,600 euros for a gasoline car. In 2026, both are expected to cost about 19,000 euros. By 2030, the same electric car is estimated to cost 16,300 euros before taxes, while the gasoline one would cost 19,900 euros.

This report is more conservative than other forecasts, who have predicted that electric cars and combustion cars will cost the same in 2024. However, all forecasts agree that the cost of new batteries will continue to fall in the coming years.