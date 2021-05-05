2024: tolls on all Spanish highways

It has been one of the most relevant news in recent weeks: the Central executive intends to establish a global toll system for all highways and expressways of the state road network within the Recovery Plan economic remittance to the European Union. Now we already know the first time reference for the application of this controversial measure, which will not arrive before 2024 to our day to day.

Highways and toll roads have existed for decades: it is a way of contributing to their sustainability and maintenance, in such a way that their users pay a small fee each time they use the aforementioned infrastructure. With this collection, the necessary maintenance and improvement operations are carried out on a constant basis.

However, It is also true that most of the expressway network in our country are “free”In other words, we do not pay any amount directly when we use them, but, in theory, their maintenance is financed with the taxes that are collected annually. The proposal to extend tolls to all highways and highways in the country has raised blisters from the get-go, but it seems like it is a necessary measure to “update” infrastructures that urgently need investments for amounts greater than 8,000 million euros.

2024: the year of tolls on all motorways in Spain

According to the plan submitted by the central government to Brussels, lThe application of these new taxes -which will arrive with a payment per km format- will be a reality, at the earliest, in 2024. This is the year that appears in the documents that Spain has sent to the European Union, although the Government asks for caution and tranquility.

And is that the Government insists that it will seek social and political agreement to implement this measure, thus consulting with agents such as professional transporters, autonomous communities and other administrations involved in the maintenance and operation of this type of road. According to the central executive, the system could be “scalable and progressive”In other words, it would begin to be applied first on the main highways and expressways and, later, it would be extended to other roads (possibly including conventional roads).

A few days ago the Association of Infrastructure Conservation and Exploitation Companies (ACEX), stated that with a toll that would oscillate between 3 and 5 cents per km would be “enough” to guarantee a minimum collection with which to fight against the huge hole in the form of a deficit that these tracks drag. Are the “free” highways over?