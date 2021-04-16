2022 Subaru brz shows off its power and handling control on snow

The Subaru BRZ 2022 that debuts a new generation received many modifications, mainly mechanical, that until now had not been shown in the more difficult conditions And now the Japanese brand has just released a video that reveals the power and the control that this sports car won.

Commanding the Subaru BRZ the rally driver is found Takuma kamada driving the BRZ on a snow-covered road and, although this sports car does not have the traditional system of all-wheel drive of the other vehicles of Subaru, the car is as if it had it.

This is how the Subaru BRZ on this tricky track.

Subaru BRZ 2022 in the snow

Subaru BRZ 2022 datasheet

Motor: 2.4 liters naturally aspirated

Power: 228 HP

Torque: 250 Nm

Box: Handbook 6-speed or automatic, also six changes.

Traction system: 2×4 drive from rear axle.

