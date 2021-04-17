2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: half Tucson, half pick-up

Hyundai unveils the new Santa Cruz, a new model halfway between the Tucson and a pick-up with many hallmarks of its SUVs.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 16, 2021 (12:20 CET)

Hyundai Santa Cruz, half pickup, half Tucson

Although the rumors had grown in recent months, the first news of a future Hyundai pick-up they came to us for the first time in 2015. For six years now, the South Korean firm has been probing a very particular market in which it has definitely dared to make the leap.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz comes to occupy a market niche which is falling into disuse in recent years, the compact pick-up. The market for this type of vehicle is very particular. Although in the United States, Canada or Australia these models sell large volumes, in other markets the presence is almost testimonial.. In addition, in recent years the larger pick-ups have been prevailing, so Hyundai wants to open a gap at the bottom.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz seems more intended for leisure than work. First, Its size, despite being 4,971mm long, is still below other best sellers across the pond And it can be an attractive option for anyone looking for a capable off-road vehicle, cheaper and without the need for as much cargo space.

The rear area of ​​the Hyundai Santa Cruz boasts of adventurer

Hyundai Santa Cruz, what we already know

With that idea in mind, the pick-up is presented with a very attractive image. Take advantage of the front grill of the Tucson, with its particular front lighting and with which share platform. It also includes space for five passengers and an interesting space under the rear floor to store objects. This maxim of practicality is also maintained in the interior. And finally, especially striking is the rear, with two T-shaped pilots and the word Santa Cruz across the entire width of the vehicle, emphasizing the “adventurous” image that the brand boasts so much in its statement.

Regarding their mechanical characteristics, there are no concrete data and there are approximations. In the last few days there have been a multitude of rumors and some leaks that have made the brand have to step out. Thus, They have only announced that the pick-up will have two versions of its 2.5 gasoline engine. The atmospheric will have more than 190 hp and the one that incorporates Turbo will grow above 275 hp. In both cases it is combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with double clutch in its most powerful option and the possibility of mounting four-wheel drive.

As you can imagine, this model will only be available, for now, for North America and no reference has been made to a possible sale in other markets. There, it will arrive with all the active and passive safety measures that are expected in a vehicle of this size, such as adaptive cruise control, lane maintenance or fatigue detector among others, as well as the latest services of the firm in the systems of infotainment.