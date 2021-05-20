2022 Ford F-150 Lightning | Daily motor

The pick-up market is red hot. After meeting the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, it’s finally time to meet the Ford F-150 Lightning, Or what is the same; Ford’s candidate to remain the world’s best-selling pick-up. Ford presents its first electric pick-up with a mix of ideas that speak of tradition and technology in equal partsThe North American manufacturer has sought to reinvent its star car, but without losing the recipe that has led them to a comfortable leadership position in the market.

Up to 563 hp and 1,051 Nm for the first battery-powered Ford F-150

Distancing himself from his main rivals, Ford wanted to stay true to the design of the Ford F-150 that we already knew. In reality we are before a totally new car that, in fact, part of a completely new platform designed ad hoc to give life to the brand’s new generation of electric pick-ups and SUVs. Without yet revealing key details such as battery capacity or final weight of the set, it seems that Ford has sought a better compromise between weight and performance not to replicate the problem of the GMC Hummer EV.

As we said, in terms of design there are no major changes with respect to the image of the last generation of the F-150, finding a new specific image for the front with a large light strip for daytime lighting, fairing wheels or pilots. redesigned rear. Inside, practically the same thing happens, finding a cabin where the most differentiating point is in the 12 “digital instrument cluster and the new 15.5 “vertical screen infotainment system inherited from Mustang Mach-E.

We now look at the technical aspect to find an electric F-150 with two electric motors, which means having all-wheel drive as standard and two versions depending on their power: 426 or 563 hp. The maximum torque in both cases will be a maximum of 1,051 Nm. Ford has not yet specified the battery capacity in the F-150 Lightning, however it has confirmed an EPA range of 370 km for the standard battery and 483 km for the large capacity battery. For recharging, a internal charger for AC current of 11.3 or 19.2 KW depending on the battery, being compatible with fast recharge in DC current of 150 kW. As a curiosity, the electric F-150 will be able to act as a supply point with up to 17.6 kW through the charger itself, offering up to 9.6 kW of electrical support to connect devices to the vehicle.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will have sizable proportions with a length of 5.91 meters, a height of 2 meters and a width of 2.03 meters, not including mirrors. The battle is no less than 3.7 meters. Regarding off-road heights, the attack angle is 25.4º, the ventral angle is 17.8º and the exit angle is 24.2º. Ground clearance is 226 mm.

Once we get to know the data on load capacity, the Ford F-150 Lightning discovers a interesting front boot capable of offering no less than 400 liters (a Volkswagen Golf has 380 liters of trunk), reaching the 1,000 liters in the back box. This box is 1.70 meters long and 1.29 meters long between wheel arches, being able to support 907 Kg with the standard battery and 817 Kg with the higher capacity battery. These figures are not too high, and the reason is found in the rear axle suspension, finding that Ford has decided to use a rear axle with independent wheels with a spring-shock absorber scheme instead of leaf springs.. Regarding towing capacity, with the standard battery it will be possible to tow up to 3493 Kg, while with the more capable battery it will be possible to tow up to 4,536 Kg.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will hit the streets in spring 2022 starting at $ 39,974However, the most complete and equipped version can reach $ 90,000.