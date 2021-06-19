2021 US Open Championship: third round, live

Check here the LIVE RESULTS of US Open 2021

Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the third round of the US Open 2021 on Torrey pines! After the very hard day on Friday, Jon rahm remains in the top 5 of the tournament, two strokes behind the leader, as the main contender among the Spanish for the title. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 21st tied, and Sergio garcia, 41st, they have not said their last word in a very close tournament in which a good round puts you in the fight for the win.

The leadership is shared Richard Bland Y Russell henley, two golfers who were by no means among the candidates for victory, but who are holding out after two great rounds of golf in California. Today should be the day that players like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele or even Phil Mickelson Show if you are fit to fight for the third major of 2021.

The departure times for Spaniards this Saturday are:

Sergio garcia will play from 18.33 hours

Rafa Cabrera Bello will play from 07:06 p.m.

Jon rahm will play from 22.13 hours

We tell you live blow by blow!