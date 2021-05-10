2021 Toyota RAV4 PHEV test

For the first time you can buy a Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid, a very important novelty since it aims to become the alternative for all those who seek to get more out of the RAV4 in electric mode and gain extra performance. But making the leap from RAV4 to RAV4 PHEV is not all advantages, because the price difference is large, and therefore Today we are going to analyze if it is worth buying a Toyota RAV4 PHEV or better to stick with your non-pluggable option

A priori, opting for the Toyota RAV4 PHEV is all advantages, until you look at the price …

The Toyota RAV4 is undoubtedly one of the benchmark hybrid SUVs, and the model has bet everything on this technology with two non-plug-in versions: 4×2 with 218 hp and 4×4 with 222 hp. Well, from this moment the RAV4 can also be purchased with a third Plug-in hybrid option, with 4×4 traction and a maximum power that reaches 306 hp. It is a version that aims to go one step further in terms of consumption, taking advantage of the 75 km of electric range WLTP that enable its 18.1 kWh batteries.

Toyota’s recipe to introduce us to this new version is quite easy to understand, and is that while in terms of design and equipment there are hardly any changes compared to any other RAV4, in the technical section there are important differences. The most obvious is precisely what we find in batteries, going from 1.6 to 18.1 kWh of capacity, being able to recharge it externally using an AC outlet of up to 6.6 kW (2.5 hours). This change is also accompanied by a hybrid engine upgrade to gain maximum combined power, reaching 306 hp, improving its response from the start of the march and getting to do the 0-100 Km / h in 6 seconds.

The main improvement in behavior lies in the two electric motors installed by the RAV4 PHEV, one on each axle working independently with 182 hp on the front axle and 54 hp on the rear axle. The heat engine has also gained power from 178 to 185 hp, but It is in the first few meters where the electric motors work the most and are noticed. The RAV4 PHEV is capable of reaching 135 km / h in electric mode, and during this first contact we can tell you that reaching 75 km of electric autonomy is possible if we move mainly through the city and we’re not too harsh on the gas.

In terms of consumption, and taking into account that the non-plug-in RAV4 is a car that already stands out in efficiency despite its size (4.6 m long) and weight (1.7 tons), which we find in the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is an approved average consumption of 1 l / 100 Km under the WLTP cycle. But in real driving it is easy for us to move on averages between 6 and 6.5 l / 100 km without having energy in the batteries, which speaks very well of the management of the hybrid plant in its worst conditions and taking into account the overweight of 260 Kg that supposes the PHEV system compared to the RAV4 HEV 4×4. Obviously, the more kilometers we do in electric mode, hence the importance of recharging your batteries as much as we can, the less fuel we will get.

Once we put aside the technical section, the Toyota RAV4 PHEV keeps its recipe intact, which is something very positive in the bulk of the sections. Its trunk continues to offer a good volume with 520 liters (60 l less), its interior is spacious for 5 passengers and offers a high level of quality in adjustments and construction, adding to this recipe a wide endowment where we can find 7 “digital instrument panel, HUD, multimedia system with 8 or 9” touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with lane assist, cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, dual zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera, heated and ventilated seats, etc.

But the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid has a price, and that price is 49,500 euros in its most affordable version Advance. If we put it in perspective, the extra cost amounts to 12,100 euros compared to a non-plug-in hybrid RAV4 in the same Advance finish, although the PHEV adds some additional equipment improvements. We must also bear in mind that With the new MOVES Plan we could qualify for up to 5,000 euros of aid, which would leave the difference in 7,100 euros, which is still not little. That said, there is no doubt that the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is a very interesting option in the range that adds more features and improves efficiency thanks to its electric autonomy, but given the existing price difference, only it We believe it is recommended for those who need the zero emissions label or are very clear that the bulk of their journeys will be covered in electric mode.