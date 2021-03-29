2021 Subaru Outback: photos and details

Subaru announces the launch of the new generation Subaru Outback in Europe. The familiar par excellence of the Japanese brand is completely renewed to improve in all sections, highlighting the arrival of a new non-hybrid gasoline engine, a new improved CVT gearbox and one greater endowment in equipment and technology. Thus, in a market where new SUVs and crossovers do not stop appearing, Subaru reinforces its commitment to the more familiar vision of this idea by releasing a new Outback.

The Subaru Outback arrives in Europe without a hybrid engine or LPG version, its engine is gasoline with 169 hp

Available in the Subaru sales network for the month of May, the Subaru Outback 2021 is a completely new model that is developed from the modular platform of the brand known as SGP. Thanks to this platform, the Japanese manufacturer promises a global improvement in safety and behavior, still maintaining the crossover profile of this model with a 213 mm ground clearance and angles of 19.7 ° in attack, 21 ° in ventral and 22.6 ° of exit.

In the technical section we find a 2.5 4-cylinder petrol engine, in boxer configuration and atmospheric aspiration. This engine develops a maximum power of 169 hp, not knowing for the moment what the maximum torque figure will be. According to Subaru, this engine has 90% of its new parts. This engine is joined by a new Lineartronic CVT automatic gearbox, a transmission that claims to have improved to reduce power losses by 22% and offering 8 fixed positions to emulate the operation of a conventional automatic transmission. If we continue with the transmission section, the Outback 2021 also adds torque vector control, Symmetrical-AWD all-wheel drive and driving aids on slippery terrain through a new X-Mode.

If we look at the interior, although the sober and elegant aesthetics of the brand are maintained, we find as the main novelty a 11.6 “touchscreen multimedia system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus also EyeSight system has been enhanced to include new features and wizards to driving such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keeping, Reverse Emergency Braking or Dodge Assist. Finally, it is also worth highlighting the improvement in habitability suffered by the model, finding a trunk that reaches 522 liters.

More images of the Subaru Outback in its USA version