2021 Subaru Outback first test: why a 4×4 station wagon can be more sensible than an SUV

SUV, SUV and more SUV. It’s not that I hate this segment or that I have a personal crusade with it; Not at all. What’s more, David Artés presented a very good reflection on our YouTube channel about this controversial type of vehicle, analyzing its advantages and disadvantages with which I strongly agree. But what does scratch me is the intentional mission of eradicating other segments; Segments such as the one used by the Subaru Outback that I have been able to test and that has shown me that it is a very sensible option compared to SUVs.

The sixth installment of the Japanese family member remains faithful to its principles, so much so that it is difficult for me to classify it as a generational leap or as a restyling. But don’t get me wrong since the Outback continues to provide numerous advantages thanks to its apparently very close relationship with its ancestors.

A design with few changes

This is already appreciated in its design, that does not differ too much with that of the previous generation. They include thinner and elongated headlights, a somewhat rougher bumper, a new tire design and a rear in which a more modern light signature is established and at the same time a protection for the bumper of greater volume.

Although yes, This new Subaru not only looks bigger, it is. Compared to its predecessor, it grows 55 millimeters long, 35 millimeters wide and 65 millimeters high, leaving final shares of 4.87 meters long, 1.87 meters wide and 1.67 meters high. Although the battle remains unchanged at 2.74 meters, the truth is that the interior has improved habitability.

And is that now we will have a greater distance between the front seats and those in the rear row, 10.8 millimeters to be more exact. The height of the hips and shoulders in the driver and passenger seats is also increased, with 30 and 7 millimeters respectively. The trunk now declares 522 liters – a figure that decreases slightly if we opt for the presence of LPG – and the mouth is wider.

Cooler and more technological interior

But the real prominence at the moment of truth is charged by the interior of the Subaru Outback, where we find important improvements. The first thing is that the materials used inside are much more pleasant, thus giving prominence to a soft plastic that covers practically any palpable area, such as the dashboard, door trim, center console …

The dashboard is still analog, perfect for the most nostalgic and for those who do not get along too well with modern technology, since it offers the necessary information in a clear and concise way. Although yes, the competition and its digital dashboards take the lead against the Subaru Outback, a model that is modernized in other fields.

I’m talking about the center screen, which now takes a vertical position and declares 11.6 inches. Its operation has improved dramatically, offering a faster and more fluid response from the hand of quite intuitive menus, and we also have the possibility of connecting our smartphone through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which is always appreciated.

Bad points? Although we have the physical wheels for volume and dial search, it has been chosen to integrate air conditioning. This implies greater distractions to fulfill a task as simple as reducing or increasing the air flow, for example. Another aspect to improve is the presence of piano black around it, which you already know is a magnet for dust and various damages.

More refinement and ride comfort

Let’s get to the heart of any test: the dynamic behavior of a car. The Subaru Outback has always stood out for being a true mileage eater and for its off-road qualities; in his sixth generation things have not changed. Subaru continues to bet on a propellant that, unfortunately, has its days numbered: an atmospheric boxer of 2.5 liters and four cylinders capable of delivering 169 hp and 252 hp of power.

Power has been slightly reduced and torque has been increased in this engine that, according to the brand, has 90% new components. In practice, it is shown as an efficient heart in which that small increase in torque allows us to enjoy a fuller lower zone and not as muted as on previous occasions, thus allowing us to have more than enough drive to perform overtaking and incorporations.

Its management is carried out by a CVT gearbox in which eight fictitious ratios have now been installed that can be manipulated by means of the paddles located behind the steering wheel. This appears willful but ineffective, forcing the engine to rev excessively when we demand power and, although it contributes to greater noise pollution, the truth is that the people of Subaru have vigorously soundproofed their new Outback, making it even more comfortable.

And that is precisely what the Japanese family is about, about comfort. During my meeting with him I was able to race several kilometers on the highway, where its fine and carefree ride lends itself as the best ally to travel kilometers and more kilometers. The suspension contributes to this sensation with a soft setting capable of absorbing the imperfections of the terrain with diligence, although that yes, leaving some rocking of the bodywork somewhat pronounced on twisty roads together with an uncommunicative steering.

Still, its lower ground clearance and better aerodynamics make the Subaru Outback a more logical choice than an SUV to tackle long trips. Same conclusions can be extrapolated in adverse terrain, where the Subaru family member brings out its all-wheel drive system that welcomes us with three modes designed to improve motor skills.

In lands where the earth and mud are the protagonists, the Subaru Outback shows good traction ability, reducing the slippage of the wheels to the maximum and only showing a certain tendency to oversteer when we push it to the limit. Still, the viscous-type differential becomes the undisputed guardian angel when conditions get tough, while the all-wheel drive system and X Mode will help us get out of the way.

When we raise the level of demand, the Outback angles -attack 19.7º, ventral 21º and exit 22.6º- can become a problem. And it is that we do not have figures as good as in an off-road vehicle to use, limiting its use to certain terrains and being more suitable for driving in snow or mud with the right tires.

Conclution

Subaru knows that their formula works, which is why they have not wanted to apply countless changes to this sixth installment of the Subaru Outback. Comfort, improvements in the finishes and in the technological section, a good capacity off the asphalt … A count of things that for me make the Outback a very plausible alternative for anyone who is considering buying an SUV for its greater ground clearance or its off-road qualities, to which we must add better driving dynamics courtesy of the Japanese family.

Be that as it may, Subaru has set a starting price of 39,500 euros for the sixth delivery of the Outback, a price that increases by 2,000 euros if we want to opt for the installation of LPG. In addition, its range of finishes is divided into Trek, Field and Touring, which seek to offer a set more conducive to daily driving -like the Treck- or, failing that, for those who are going to face the field assiduously -such as the Field-.