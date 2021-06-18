2021 Subaru Impreza test: any past time seems better to us?

To talk about the Subaru Impreza is to talk about a model that almost every petrolhead has on their list of favorites. With five generations on its wheels, the sportiness of the Japanese compact has given way to a more restrained version that has ripped the clothes of more than one. The first hybrid of the saga has passed through our hands and In the 2021 Subaru Impreza test we wondered if any past time seems better to us. Sometimes to move forward you have to close chapters. And this stance is the best we can take when we come across the current Subaru Impreza. A compact that measures 4,475 meters long, 1,775 wide, 1,515 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2,670 meters. At a first glance, its civilized design shows that lacks some personality.

The color palette has added a couple of new shades (Magnetite Gray Metallic and Horizon Blue Pearl) to offer up to seven options and with the latest restyling the front end has released a new design for the grill, bumpers, fog lights and groups. opticians looking for that lost sportsmanship along the way. The wheels are now 17-inch in anthracite gray.

A spacious interior

After this first review, we got on board the Subaru Impreza 2021 and the first thing that strikes us is its spaciousness; something extendable to the back row where head, shoulder and legroom is ample… provided it’s occupied by a couple of passengers. With three the straits will begin. The trunk, meanwhile, loses 45 liters compared to the gasoline versions and its capacity remains at 340 liters, a little below the average for the segment.

If we focus on the design, Subaru has given the cabin of the Impreza a little more elegance by betting on materials and careful adjustments that generate a good visual perception. It has three screens: the TFT for the instrument panel, a 6.3-inch in the upper part of the console that shows very useful information on consumption, the functions of the EyeSight … and the central one, which can be 8 inches and houses the system of infotainment. Keep the physical buttons for the most used settings, but overuse piano black.

Before we get going, it is time to review the equipment of the Subaru Impreza that it is only available with the Urban finish. And if someone is thinking that having a single level the Japanese may have fallen short … nothing is further from the truth since, among others, it includes keyless start and access, full LED directional headlights, electric and heated mirrors, Heated front seats, dual zone climate control with voice adjustment, seven airbags, EyeSight preventive security system, rear view camera …

The Subaru Impreza ecoHYBRID engine

The Subaru Impreza ecoHYBRID is powered by a hybrid system comprised of a 2.0 opposed-cylinder boxer gasoline engine that delivers 150 hp and 194 Nm; a 17 hp electrical block integrated into the gearbox and a 0.57 kWh battery. A set that goes hand in hand with a seven-speed Lineartronic transmission (CVT) in which they have introduced a gear jump that, together with the manual mode and the steering wheel paddles, make driving a bit more traditional. Traction, of course, is permanent and symmetrical integral (Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive).

The Subaru Impreza in action

Once the presentations are made, it is time to take action and we do it in electric mode: the Subaru Impreza chooses the most appropriate configuration for each moment and, in addition, it also allows us to play with the driving modes: Intelligent and Sport.

We started to do kilometers around Madrid and we discovered that the city offers good visibility, but it is true that we miss that he uses the electric motor more often: speed is low and the streets of the city are the perfect setting for you to jump into action. And is that when we demand a little more than necessary, the thermal block jumps.

On the road, however, it has enough acceleration and punch. The steering feel is good and fast, the cabin is well soundproofed and the suspension work is impeccable: the Subaru Impreza maintains its firmness and, at the same time, correctly filters out the irregularities of the road. The engine is very linear and smooths, resulting in a comfortable ride in all respects.

Our average consumption remains at 7.4 l / 100 km: it is not the best figure for a compact hybrid, but we are satisfied considering that the official data is 7.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP Cycle.

After sharing our day-to-day with the Subaru Impreza 2.0i ecoHYBRID for a week, we came to the conclusion that, sometimes, any past time is not better but different. It makes no sense, therefore, to compare a model that exuded sportsmanship with one that embraces the flag of rationality. Subaru has made a compact for all audiences with special emphasis on those drivers who are looking for a comfortable car, easy to drive in any setting and spacious. If this is your case, from 33,250 euros you can drive a very complete vehicle with satisfactory dynamic behavior.