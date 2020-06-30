If you find it expensive to pay 1,000 euros for a smartphone … get ready because the prices in 2021 will be much higher.

We all like high ranges like the Samsung Galaxy S20 or the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the truth is that not all of us can afford to spend a thousand euros on a device of this nature. Because indeed, there are many average Android ranges that are excellent terminals and although they do not do the same as a 1,000-euro phone … they are equally valid.

The problem is that the price of premium devices seems not to have peaked. If we thought that the price of these terminals could not go further … we were very wrong. Because indeed, 2021 phones will be somewhat more expensive than we find today and that is saying a lot.

Prepare your wallet because next year’s phones will be more expensive

This is how the Android Headlines media informs us and is that if you believed that paying a thousand euros for a phone was nonsense … better stop reading. The fault of everything? Obviously 5G and the increasing price of processors.

It is no secret. 5G has been the perfect excuse to increase the price of mobile devices. Qualcomm’s next high-end processor from the company, the Snapdragon 875 won’t be exactly cheap. Despite the fact that 5G is still not a standard in most countries of the world, most companies will not give you an option: either you buy a 5G phone or there will be no alternative.

In the case of the high ranges, the 5G and the Snapdragon 875 would cost an additional $ 250 Or what is the same, $ 100 more than its predecessor, the 865 5G. The problem will come for certain brands such as Xiaomi since if the most current terminal, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has received much criticism this year for its high cost, we do not want to imagine what will happen next year if the Chinese firm decides to incorporate the new Qualcomm processor.

In the end everything seems to indicate that to buy a new phone you will have to save a lot. Do you remember when we were talking that we would see phones of approximately 2,000 euros? It seems that day is closer to arriving than we imagined.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Explica.co