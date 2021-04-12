2021 Oscars for the best animated film: who will win?

The category of animated films nominated for the Oscars is usually one of the favorites of the ceremony. Shows the technical advances at the animation level, and are usually emotional stories for the whole family.

In any case, this year’s nominations show what’s behind the Industry changes. On the one hand, Pixar returns to compete against itself with two titles at stake. On the other, Netflix demonstrates its reach and power with two feature films as well. And finally, a small piece of art tries to impose itself on both studios.

What will happen at the Oscars 2021? We tell you the possibilities of each of the different animated films that seek to get a statuette.

‘Onward’, from the Pixar factory

One of the last movie releases to hit theaters in 2020 is also a minor disappointment for Pixar. It’s one of the company’s lowest-grossing films, and also one with the worst reviews. Now, the Oscar-nominated animated film can be seen on Disney Plus.

Was it the combination of being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic emergency or that his story is lukewarm and cliché? Still, the life of the two magical brothers with the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt is moving despite its shortcomings. Not hoping to get to anything but a hero’s path in a minimal family epic, Onward is a sensible gift in difficult times.

In favor:

Pixar created a hilarious, emotional and profound story using elements of traditional and folk fairy tales. The result is a good journey in different directions for a plot without great surprises, but moving to tears. Also, the chemistry between Chris Pratt and Tom Holland is evident. As always, Pixar strove to achieve various levels of meaning and symbolism in the plot. And he achieve it. This fairy tale with a charming look at brotherly love has its simplicity and emotionality as its greatest claim.

Against:

Precisely, its status as “another Pixar movie.” Despite its good rhythm, tone, and emotional and well-posed script, Onward is an overly hackneyed story. A good part of the criticism was received with a certain warmth; it was not well received by the public either, having the dubious honor of closing movie theaters in USA. A phenomenon that could influence the way voters perceive the film as a phenomenon.

‘Beyond the Moon’, more Netflix animation

With its air of emotional adventure, it is also a celebration of the best of fantasy and science fiction. The feature film has been praised for its witty script and precise use of symbolism. Also for the quality of the film to be touching and fun at the same time. With its tone halfway between humorous and emotional, it has been considered a great visual and plot experiment.

In favor:

Its freshness and carefree rhythm, in addition to its emphasis on science, philosophical pursuits and innocence. Criticism points to the way the film analyzes the relationships between the spiritual and the intellectual. A mix rarely shown in children’s movies. The Netflix film has based its promotional campaign on the way the film analyzes the notion of the divine, the pursuit of collective interest and the joy of childhood.

Against:

The fact of playing songs in parallel to Onward could be, in fact, the great difficulty of the Netflix film to win at the Oscars. Despite his intelligence, agility and good script, the production falls short and is at times confusing.

‘Shaun the sheep. The film: Granjaguedón ‘, stop motion returns

Stop motion animation will always be a cause for celebration in the cinema. And the movie Shaun the sheep. The film: Granjaguedón takes the technique to a refined and amazing dimension. Beyond the technical achievement, it is a film that amazes for its intelligent script, which relates it to productions such as Steven Spielberg’s ET. With its brilliant combination of an innocent story, pop references and action, it is a simple curiosity in a world of blockbusters.

In favor:

The animated film is a rarity and not only because of the stop motion. Get your characters to be prodigies of expressiveness without uttering a single word, putting the plot at a complex level of construction. Critics have praised his sense of humor and his handling of acting. Despite looking like a simple movie, it is not at all.

Against:

His conventional way of telling the story. Despite their wit and intelligence, the directors decided to place more emphasis on visuals than narrative structure. The film has also received a fair amount of criticism for insisting on childish language at times of obvious adult references. There is also the fact that actually it is a musical, so your target audience is narrowed.

‘Soul’, a little more from Pixar films

One of the great films for the Oscars 2021. Peter Docter’s film moved a large part of the audience, who were dazzled by the use of innovative language to narrate philosophical themes. Soul is an unclassifiable movie, perhaps the first great Pixar experiment to make a move to a larger audience.

In favor:

It has been insisted that Pixar created a film that reflected a year of uncertainty with a message of hope. And indeed, this mature and deeply moving existential story was surprising for being more than just a moralistic tale. The script is a journey through the spiritual without touching the religious. It is also a new approach to the search for purpose and the notion of good.

Against:

Oddly enough, it is considered the great failure of Pixar. The reason? An ambitious proposal that failed to cover everything he wanted. There was criticism about the target audience the film was aimed at, also a very public discussion about its actual substance.

‘Wolfwalkers’, the unexpected nomination

The big surprise is the list of nominees for the Oscars. The story of the very young hunter who must face superstition and go through a journey of self-discovery, is the great favorite of the public. Since its premiere on Apple TV +, it has caused a sensation with its intuitive combination of folklore symbols, as well as a deep awareness of the good. However, unlike Soul it is not considered a pamphlet of good intentions.

In favor:

During the last weeks, the popularity of this animated film has been increasing among the public and specialized media. In particular, the critics praise his forceful argument and good narrative work. While Onward and Soul are criticized for profiting from big studio publicity, Wolfwalkers does just the opposite. His path to the nomination has been a combination of quality and the strength of a consistent production.

Against:

Wolfwalkers competes against Netflix and Pixar movies. Two giants who, in addition to having all the means of distribution and projection, are admired among the voters’ union. A resource that, in the end, could be the deciding factor against you.

