2021 Oscar Awards for Best Actress: Who Has More Possibilities?

The Oscar Awards 2021 they have a double responsibility, also for the award for best actress. On the one hand, it must show that the film world was able to withstand the coronavirus pandemic. On the other, that cinema is a reflection of society and culture, even in its worst moments.

So the nominations are a tour of the highlights of the year and also, the main topics in the social and cultural arena. How much can that affect the list of nominees?

In the case of the category for best actress at the Oscars 2021, even the list of names is more complex. It is a snapshot of the cultural climate that surrounded the great discussions of our time. How much does a similar weight affect the candidacies? We analyze it below.

Viola Davis, for ‘The mother of the blues’

With an Oscar for best supporting actress in tow, there is no doubt that Viola Davis is one of the key names in this selection. On this occasion, it reaches the nominee table thanks to another August Wilson adaptation. It is not a minor fact. In an age of discussions about racism, and With the memory of George Floyd still fresh, the playwright’s version of reality is key.

In the same way as in Barreras (2017), La Madre del Blues shows North America from the condition of discrimination. And it is Viola Davis who carries a very tough and complex role that also required a physical transformation.

In favor:

Viola Davis already captured the attention of much of the specialized critics, even before Netflix nominated the film for the Oscars 2021. The reason? The symbolic condition of his character. Davis plays the iconic Ma Rainey, and shakes up the conception of the sexualized black woman in Hollywood.

Against:

Viola Davis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017, also for an August Wilson drama. And also for a character that shook the image of the traditional African-American woman. The parallel could play against the actress in a year that seeks to highlight new proposals.

There is also the fact that several critics have pointed out that Viola’s performance is largely based on her physical change. The actress had to gain almost 20 kilos to embody the character. And if something similar was previously considered an important element at the time of the nomination, now it questions the sense of the subtle.

Frances McDormand, for ‘Nomadland’

Along with Viola Davis, she is another nominee who could make history on the night of the Oscars 2021. In 2017, the actress won best actress for Three Ads on the Outskirts. Something similar happens with his performance in Nomadland. The actress managed to embody the journalistic narration of Jessica Bruder in a painful and profound journey through an unknown North America.

In favor:

Nomadland is undoubtedly the movie of the year, and the actress’s performance the symbol of its success. It is a journey from the hard and mature gaze of a powerful woman. As another of McDormand’s introspective and emotional characters, Fern it is the embodiment of the script’s subtext.

Against:

The 2021 Oscar Award has been rumored to be an opportunity for the Academy to renew itself. So McDormand’s performance could be considered one of the instant icons of a difficult year. What message does the world of cinema want to send in a tough year? Perhaps it is not that of a country in rubble and the harrowing reality of poverty by a ruthless system.

Vanessa Kirby, for ‘Fragments of a Woman’

With one of the most powerful performances of the year, Vanessa Kirby is vying for the Oscar Award among legends. And it could be the big surprise of the night. His version of a woman going through a neonatal death and her journey towards redemption shocked critics. As if that wasn’t enough He has starred in one of the toughest scenes in cinema for years.

In favor:

Kirby undoubtedly surprised critics by starring in an atypical film that rekindled the debate about the female image in cinema. His character is not a victim, nor is he entirely the usual mother of courage of American cinema. In reality, he is a contemporary adult traumatized by an unclassifiable tragedy.

Against:

The film did not have all the expected repercussion. In fact, Kirby’s thoughtful performance had to face criticism of the structure of the feature film. The very long prologue in which the central scene of the film is shown detracts from the rest of the film.

Andra Day, for ‘The United States vs. Billie Holliday ‘

The least known of all the nominees for the 2021 Oscar Awards for best actress is also the one with the least contemplative performance. Andra Day’s Billie Holliday is the embodiment of a myth, a living woman who amazes with her nuances.

Something that should not have been easy at all with a character based on extremes. Critics have highlighted the way in which Day humanized a mythical woman to make her credible. An acting achievement that required months of research and acting by a Day marveling at her character.

In favor:

This is the year of the vindication of Billie Holliday. His legacy has been discussed from different perspectives and his talents have been highlighted. Something that finally erodes the myth of wild and uncontrollable talent around him, to highlight his power as a figure.

Against:

The poor distribution of the film. As a Hulu original, its run was limited, and it has actually had little media coverage. In addition, the fact that much of his recognition is due only to the performance of the actress seriously affects his chances.

Carey Mulligan, for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

With its gritty undercurrent of consent and modern sexuality, Fennell’s film stunned critics. But even more so did Mulligan’s performance, turned into the spirit of revenge from the contradictory. The rebellious discourse of the film is fully supported on his shoulders.

In favor:

The film was the big sensation at the most recent Sundance festival. Mulligan has received considerable attention during awards season. Furthermore, it accomplished what seemed impossible: create a politically challenging character while still providing a space of emotional nuances. Something that could undoubtedly be a triumph at the Oscars 2021.

Against:

The strong political accent, which will have to face the version of Davis and McDormand on similar issues. The embodiment of today’s great political and cultural dilemmas is one of the strengths of the 2021 Oscars. And Mulligan is perhaps the most benign version of potentially critical reflections on the subject.

