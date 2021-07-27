2021 Olympic Games Mixed Doubles Draw. Hard debuts for Djokovic and the Spanish duo

Huge and numerous attractions that characterize the mixed doubles picture of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, With the presence of Novak Djokovic forming a duo with Nina Stojanovic and debuting against Brazilians Melo and Stefani. Complex premiere will have the Spanish Pablo Carreño and Paula Badosa, who will have to face two consummate specialists in the doubles modality as Iga Swiatek and Lukasz Kubot. It will be very interesting to see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, who will try to overthrow Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Dabrowski.