2021 Olympic Games: Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, live: the women’s triathlon, in the final stretch

Updated 07/27/2021 – 01:31

The Tokyo 2020 Games They continue to advance and the fourth day is already underway. After the fabulous medals of Adiana Cerezo Y David valero, the Spanish delegation once again have podium options in swimming, led by Hugo Gonzalez, and whitewater canoeing, with the mythical Maialen Chorraut. In addition, there will be finals with a Spanish presence in women’s mountain biking (Roco Garca) and dressage by teams.

Cristina Cabaa will have his chance in judo (-63 kg.) while the competitions of tennis, sailing, boxing, field hockey, handball, water polo, badminton and beach volleyball they will continue their course with a lot of Spanish presence.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, matchday 4 live

At stake the first medals of the day

The female triathln He is about to decide after a tough race passed through water in which a breakout of five triathletes has marked the test. Flora DuffyBermuda triathlete twice world champion, marches alone to gold with a few kilometers to go. Has more than a minute of advantage over the English Georgia Taylor-Brown and the american Katie zaferes.

On the Spanish side, Miriam Casillas has gone down to run in twentieth place more than three minutes behind the leaders, while Anna godoy it could not finish when it was bent in the last lap of the cycling sector.