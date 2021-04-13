2021 novels and comics announced

During 2020, Lucasfilm and Disney finally decided to expand the narrative of Star wars beyond the Skywalker Saga, which culminated in the premiere of Episode IX. That was how he was born Star Wars: The High Republic, a set of stories that, although they took their first steps as written works, at some point will make the leap to series, movies and video games. So important is The High Republic for Mickey Mouse who today have revealed their second wave of novels and comics.

The creative opportunities in the Star Wars universe are virtually endless. The High Republic is 200 years before The Phantom Menace, so we are thoroughly experiencing a heyday for the Republic and, of course, for the Jedi Knights. The second wave of novels and comics keeps the focus on small stories of characters who venture into dangerous situations. Of course, the Sith are still not listed as the main villains. Let’s review, then, the multiple works that you will be able to acquire throughout 2021.

The High Republic # 6

In La Alta República # 6, whose launch is scheduled for the June 2, 2021, Marvel returns to the fray to offer its vision of the new narrative stage of Star Wars. The comic focuses on the border crisis that generates a confrontation between the Jedi of the Starlight Beacon station and the Drengir horde. The story stars Alvar Kriss and Keene Trennis.

The Rising Storm

From the writer Cavan Scott comes The Rising Storm, a novel that chronicles the growth of the Republic “under a single unified banner” – hence the name The High Republic. While the chancellor Lina soh plans to hold a fair on the occasion of such a glorious era, the Nihil, led by the villain Marchion RoThey appear to “destroy the spirit of union” and attack the party. Of course, the Jedi step in to stop them, and along the way they realize that Ro’s destruction targets stretch across the galaxy. Will be available on June 29, 2021.

Race to Crashpoint Tower

This novel, which you can purchase from June 29, 2021, happens in parallel to The Rising Storm. However, the story of Race to Crashpoint Tower, written by Daniel José Older, tells us how the padawn Ram Jomaram he prefers not to go to the big fair. In his flight he hears an emergency alarm coming from Crashpoint Peak, and his curiosity leads him to investigate the place. When he arrives he discovers that the tower has been demolished and that the Nihil are making a surprise attack on the Republic.

Adventures of the High Republic # 6

Yes, we continue with the side stories of the Nihil invasion. The description of this comic of La Alta República indicates the following: «As the galaxy prepares for the Fair of the Republic, Qort and Farzala They leave their Padawan friends to join Leox Gyasi and the Vessel’s crew on a secret mission for the Jedi. What could go wrong? Literally everything. ” Comes the June 7, 2021.

Out of the Shadows

Justina Ireland brings us the novel Out of the Shadows, which explores a confrontation between two powerful families of the Republic by a spatial region. In the middle of the dispute it remains Sylvestri yarrow, who only wanted to get ahead after the death of his mother and the Nihil attacks. The Jedi is also involved in these events Vernestra rwoh, your Padawan, Imri Cantaros, the Jedi master Cohmac Vitus and his padawan Cohmac Vitus. Together they will discover that their stay in the conflict has a greater and “dark” motive. Available on July 22, 2021.

Tempest runner

We hardly know a few details about Tempest Runner. The audionovela It is the responsibility of Cavan Scott, who is in charge of telling us how Lourna Dee becomes one of the main leaders of the Nihil. Despite his position, he is always on the lookout for any threat, both from the Jedi and from his own Nihil companions. Available until August 31, 2021.

‌The Edge of Balance

This High Republic novel by Justina Ireland and Shima Shinya focuses on the story of the Jedi. Lily Tora-Asi, who is helping to move a group of civilians to Banchii; this after they were displaced by a hyperspace disaster. As she balances the arrival of the settlers and teaches the Padawans at her outpost at the Temple, Lily must also face an attack from the insidious Drengir and, after the events of the Republic Fair, deal with the growing threat of the Nihil, ”says the description. Available on September 7, 2021.

