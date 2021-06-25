2021 Nissan Qashqai video test: will he still be king?

SUVs are the irrefutable rulers of the automotive industry, an ineffable type of segment for many and perfect for a few others. However, the crown can only be on one head, and the Nissan Qashqai wants to keep it at all costs. A) Yes, The third generation of the Japanese SUV is postulated as a car willing to continue guarding the throne, but will it continue to be the king? To find out, we have gotten at their controls and thus know each and every one of their novelties and perhaps some other defect. We started!

My colleague David G. Artés has attended the presentation of the Nissan Qashqai 2021, where he was able to have a first contact with him and know which foot this new delivery is limping on. A renewed design but faithful to its principles, a high technological load, identical proportions and a range of engines that seeks not only to meet the needs of any customer profile, but also evoked the renewal are its arguments to prove that it does. He’s still king, but let us judge for ourselves.

At the end of the day we are facing an SUV, and not just any one, but the one that has held the title of the best-selling model in its category since there in 2007 that the arrival of its first generation took place. 14 years later, the Nissan Qashqai seeks to continue maintaining its almost noble title, but can it still do so with this renewal?

Some of the greatest assets of the Qashqai have always been its practicality and versatility, features that should not be lost under any circumstances in this new installment.. To discover it, we immediately go to its rear seats, which we access with the door opening angle of 85º to find ourselves with more comfortable and wider seats, with the exception of a somewhat harder and narrower central seat but equally usable.

The trunk tells for the first time in the history of the Nissan Qashqai with electric opening and welcomes us with a cargo space well flush with the groundAlthough yes, the rear seats can only be folded from the rear seatback, so double duty. The qualities have improved notably compared to the previous generation, although despite the years that have passed, it is also in the average.

Technologically we appreciate a considerable advance from the hand of a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, although poor in configuration and personality. However, how does the 2021 Nissan Qashqai dynamically fare? Without a doubt, it is the ideal car to take the children to school and to make long trips on the motorway, where it becomes a delicious route.

In curves, the suspension holds the body quite well, but the steering does not accompany at all as it has no feedback.. Be that as it may, the new Nissan Qashqai conceived at the foot of the CMF-C platform convinces us as a family car, and it can even be given a notable as a more dynamic vehicle.

With all this, the new Qashqai lands on the Spanish market with a starting price without discounts of 25,650 euros, a figure that rises to 42,450 euros in case of opting for the top of the range although, more than 40,000 euros for a Nissan Qashqai, the king of quality-price? And most importantly, will he be able to maintain the reign with the same arguments as 14 years ago? We are not sure.