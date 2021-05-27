2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: plug-in tradition and evolution

How not to lose off-road capabilities and be efficient at the same time? To answer this question, Jeep chose the middle path between hybridization and electrification for the Jeep Wrangler: Jeep Wrangler 4xe, that is, the plug-in hybrid version of your SUV that we know a little more in depth today before it hits dealerships in June.

It is not an easy mission since the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the first pure PHEV 4×4. A challenge for which the North American brand intends to extract the best of this technology to apply it to off-road driving. How do you plan to achieve this? With a simple approach.

Jeep has made heights remain despite their plug-in hybrid status: they are practically the same as the rest of the range. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a ground clearance of 27.4 centimeters and a wading depth of 76 centimeters. Regarding the angles, the attack angle is 43.8, the ventral angle is 22.5 and the exit angle is 35.6.

The plug-in hybrid system

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a 4-cylinder 2.0 Turbo gasoline engine (270 hp and 400 Nm), an electric alternator / generator (44 hp and 53 Nm) connected directly to the crankshaft via a belt and an electric motor / generator ( 134 hp and 245 Nm) located between the thermal and the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power of this set is 374 hp at 5,250 rpm and the maximum torque is 637 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

These engines can be combined in two ways when starting up: the gasoline and the electric, jointly or in parallel, taking care of themselves to move the vehicle. Joins them a 17.3 kWh battery and a 400-volt architecture located under the rear seats. According to the WLTP Cycle, the autonomy will be more than 50 kilometers. Full recharge is available in less than three hours at 7.4 kWh.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 374 hp plug-in hybrid that is not afraid of the off-road

Sooner or later it had to happen, and today that moment has finally arrived. …

Off-road spirit

We told you before that the Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a complicated mission before it and therefore, its plug-in hybrid scheme will not be alone. It has reinforcements that are the key to the approach that Jeep has made: we are talking about your TorqueFlite transmission.

Jeep has eliminated the torque converter to replace it with a system of clutches that connect the engines to the primary according to the selected driving mode and in an entirely electronic way. The rest has been raised for offer the same qualities as any other Wrangler so we will find two active four-wheel drive systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), Dana axles, reducer, triple differential lock and disconnectable front stabilizer.

Personalization, technology and security

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be available with three trim levels: Sahara, Rubicon and the special 80th Anniversary edition. When it comes to customization, there are ten colors available and different roof configurations: soft top, electric soft top, hard top and double. To this must be added two types of 17-inch and 18-inch alloy wheels.

At the level of technological equipment, As standard, a digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch TFT screen that shows information about the levels and range of battery charge, an 8.4-inch center screen with the Uconnect NAV system, comprehensive connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Uconnect Services, and an Alpine audio system with nine speakers and a 552W subwoofer.

On security terms, The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers the most advanced ADAS systems including Blind Spot Alert with Rear Detection, Rear View Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), Front and Rear Parking Assist and Access free hands.