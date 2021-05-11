2021 jeep grand cherokee rearranges its portfolio in colombia

The Jeep Grand Cherokee what’s up in your fifth generation was rearranged in Colombia with special prices for immediate availability for the four variants offered by the brand.

Thus, the range of the Jeep grand cherokee starts with the Laredo variant with a price of 170 million pesos that went down in 10 million with respect to the official price and that maintains its mechanics with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 295 horsepower power and 353 Nm of torque to which an automatic box of 8 speed, the permanent traction system 4WD and several driving modes, depending on the surface.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021 in Colombia

Regarding your team comes with the Uconnect® 4 NAV audio system with 8.4 inch touch screen, GPS function, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera, power adjustable driver’s seat, Keyless Enter-N-Go system and Star & Stop, 18-inch wheels and off-road tires.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Colombia

The second variant, Limited, also received a new price of 194 million pesos compared to 200 million on the official list. This variant preserves the same mechanical specifications of the previous variant but add more equipment like panoramic sliding roof, active sound cancellation, hill start assist, descent control and Select Speed ​​system so as not to press the brake, or the accelerator at low speeds in the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Colombia

The third variant whose immediate availability increases the current range of Jeep grand cherokee it’s the sporty SRT that incorporates the motor 6.4-liter V8 delivering 475 horsepower power and 637 Nm of torque with the same box and similar traction system. Add brakes Brembo and traction control Select Track.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021 in Colombia

Finally, at the top of the range and priced at 571 million pesos the Jeep grand cherokee Trackhawk that equips the engine 6.2-liter turbo V8 delivering 707 horsepower power and 875 Nm of torque, also linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with permanent 4×4 traction.