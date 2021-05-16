2021 Jeep Gladiator test: neither fear nor obstacles

If something is clear when you come across a Jeep Gladiator for the first time, it is that this pick-up with a clear off-road approach has been able to perfectly adapt to the essence of Jeep. And it has done so by combining practical solutions for cargo transportation, free time and daily activities. At our 2021 Jeep Gladiator test We have verified that there is no obstacle to stop it.

Available in two finishes, Overland and Launch Edition During the launch phase, it is possible to customize the body with nine exterior colors and choose from various windshield and roof combinations: three-panel hardtop, softtop and no roof. Although, probably, what attracts the most attention is its huge rear box: it measures 1.5 meters long, 1.4 wide and can support up to 613 kilos of cargo. In addition to the different types of covers sold by the brand, Mopar also has a wide range of options.

The aesthetics of the Jeep Gladiator commune with the North American manufacturer’s style guidelines: a robust and distinguished design with traditional details such as the seven-slot grill of the Jeep Wrangler that has specific details and a certain slope to improve aerodynamics. LED headlights, taillights and fog lights are standard.

Inside it’s easy to guess that have combined comfort and versatility through removable modules (in fact almost the entire body can be disassembled to suit the consumer) and numerous storage compartments. The dashboard has a horizontal design and focuses all eyes on the technological part: it consists of an instrument panel with a 7-inch TFT screen in which we can configure the information in more than a hundred different ways and a central screen, of 7 or 8.4 inches, with the fourth-generation Uconnect system.

Regarding the standard equipment, The 2021 Jeep Gladiator offers a premium nine-speaker Alpine audio system that includes a detachable rear subwoofer and a 552W twelve-channel amplifier with optional portable wireless Bluetooth speaker. The front camera is included in the Launch Edition (not in the Overland) and makes it easy to see obstacles around the car.

Off-road approach

Once the presentations are made, it is time to take action. Literally. The Jeep Gladiator is equipped with a 3.0 MultiJet V6 engine that develops 264 hp at 3,600 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,800 rpm. His dancing partner is a ZF stock eight-speed automatic transmission with torque converter and sequential lever operation.

However, the recipe for the Gladiator would be incomplete if we only talked about its thruster. And it is that to ensure that it does not fear any obstacle, it needs some allies. One of them is the Command-Trac permanent all-wheel drive. It has a central differential with which we can circulate with two driving axles (4H Auto) and with rear wheel drive (2L). If things get interesting, the 4H Part Time mode will take care of blocking the distribution of torque between both axes together with the gearbox (4L) with a 2.72: 1 ratio.

Obviously, the Selec-Speed ​​system: With it and the gearbox, we can set a fixed speed of between 1 and 8 km / h to only worry about directing the orchestra. And the icing is borne by the Dana axles 44 with coil springs, mechanical locking Trac-Lock rear differential, recirculating ball steering, skid plates and optional off-road tires.

2021 Jeep Gladiator tested

To all this equipment we have to add a series of key figures for our adventure aboard this pick-up. Or what is the same: an entry angle of 41 degrees, an exit angle of 25 and a ventral angle of 18.4. Lthe ground clearance is 25.3 centimeters and the wading capacity reaches 76 centimeters. These are numbers that are deceiving because it seems that they are going to limit a model that measures 5.59 meters long, 1.89 wide and 1.84 high … but nothing is further from the truth.

The Jeep Gladiator was waiting ready to face a short test for a circuit to go through a private estate. They say that the best perfumes go in small bottles … just like the most powerful poisons: a combination of both is what we have experienced from the hand of the North American model.

The tour was quite technical and full of uves, that is, short descents and ascents with great inclination: Remember that we are at the controls of a pick-up that is 5.59 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3.48 meters. Nothing to fear since we do not feel the ground at any time, not even in the valleys. Simply keep the throttle smooth and constant while relying on the Jeep Gladiator’s off-road capabilities. Even, if you want, you can give way to the gearbox and go up to gas point: neither fear nor obstacles.

From its looks it seems hard to believe, but the North American pick-up it moves like a fish through water through sharp ruts, bridge crossings, and huge holes. Traction capacity solves any situation with the collaboration of Dana axles and an engine in which refinement is not at odds with force: those 600 Nm are quite noticeable. Despite the narrowness of the terrain, the car is able to overcome without neglecting the comfort of its occupants: that is what the absorption capacity of its suspensions takes care of. And it is that with the Jeep Gladiator even the driver feels invincible.