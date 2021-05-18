2021 Jeep Gladiator Price | Daily motor

If you are thinking of getting a pick-up to go out on a regular basis to the field, be very careful about the latest news that Jeep has brought to Spain. The pick-up market welcomes the 2021 Jeep Gladiator, Or what is the same, the pick-up version of the next-generation Wrangler. It is the most focused 4×4 model in its class, and for that reason we are going to discover what its benefits are and the price that we will have to pay for the Gladiator.

The Jeep Gladiator aims to be the definitive pick-up to make 4×4

The new Gladiator has just passed through our hands, something you can see in this in-depth analysis by my partner Elena. The recipe for this pick-up is obvious, and it is that in essence we are facing a Wrangler that seeks to stay true to its essence, but gaining a back box with which to support our hobbies or work. This box measures 1.5 meters long, 1.4 meters wide and can support up to 613 kilos of cargo. We have to bear in mind that the Gladiator is quite large in every way, as it is 5.59 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.84 meters long.

On a technical level, the Gladiator is only available with a 3.0 V6 turbodiesel engine with 264 hp and 600 Nm. For the transmission, a 8-speed automatic transmission ZF by torque converter, being associated with a system of all-wheel drive with DANA 44 axles, reduction gear, and lockable central and rear differentials. Translated all this into figures means saying that the Gladiator enjoys 253 mm of ground clearance, 760 mm of wading depth and angles of 41 ° in attack, 18.4 ° in ventral and 25 ° in exit.

And what about the price that is what concerns us today? Now available for commercialization, The Jeep Gladiator is for sale in Spain with a price from 73,300 eurosHowever, it is important to point out that it has a special release version called as “Gladiator Launch Edition” from 78,800 euros (+5,500 euros). Undoubtedly, compared to alternatives such as the Ford Ranger, the Nissan Navara or the Toyota Hilux, the price rises significantly, although due to performance, equipment and capabilities, the Gladiator is at the top of the pick-up category.