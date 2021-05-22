2021 Jeep Compass test: two souls, one car

With the new Jeep Compass, the North American brand wanted to better adapt to the European market. It has done so without losing two fundamental features for Jeep: the off-road and urban spirit, a combination with which they aim to satisfy the needs of drivers looking for a model within the compact SUV segment that gives them the possibility to get away from their daily routine.

Jeep Compass (available in Limited, S, and Trailhawk trims) looks a fresh look with a more modern, sophisticated design adapted to its urban character. The changes focus, above all, on the front that now has a wider and more athletic appearance. The iconic Jeep grille has been revamped by raising its vertical position and dividing it into two horizontal sections.

In it we find the new full-LED headlights with a thinner profile. The daytime running lights (DRL), now in an elongated shape, have also been relocated and are integrated into the main headlights. The fog lamps are part of a single central opening while the lower one and the skid plate are wider and stand out more.

A more modern interior

The interior of the new Compass has been completely redesigned to show off a look in line with the exterior. Jeep offers the possibility of customizing the cabin according to the different levels of equipment that it includes various combinations of materials, textures and colors including Nappa leather upholstery, sports fabrics for the center panel, aluminum and carbon fiber effect finishes.

A choice has been made three-dimensional design with a horizontal three-layer development for the dashboard while the central tunnel is now in a higher position. This allows you to have a storage compartment of almost five liters and an additional one, located next to the gear lever, of 2.4 liters. These solutions have almost tripled the storage space inside.

Technology and security

Technologically, the 2021 Jeep Compass features a 10.25-inch full-HD digital instrument cluster and a new ultra HD display (which can be 8.4 or 10.1 inches) with the latest generation of the Uconnect system that offers one-touch access to the most frequently used functions and the driver’s favorites. The controls, meanwhile, are integrated and easy to reach.

Regarding the security systems Available as standard across the range are the Forward Collision Warning, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and front, side and curtain airbags. They are joined by traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, drowsy driver alert and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition.

Notably, the new Jeep Compass is the brand’s first vehicle in Europe to include Highway Assist. Or what is the same: a Level 2 autonomous driving system, using the combination of adaptive cruise control and lane centering systems when driving on the highway.

The 2021 Jeep Compass engines

The Compass engine range includes plug-in hybrid powertrains as well as diesel and gasoline mechanicals:

Diesel: 1.6 Multijet 130 hp (10 hp more than the previous one) with six-speed manual gearbox and 4×2 traction.Gasoline: 1.3-liter four-cylinder GSE turbo (130 and 150 hp) with automatic dual-clutch transmission (DDCT) and 4×2 traction.Plug-in hybrid (4xe: all-wheel drive): 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo engine combined with an electric 60 hp engine is located on the rear axle; together they deliver 190 hp (Longitude and Limited) or 240 hp (Trailhawk and S). They are joined by an 11.4 kWhm battery that provides a range of 49 kilometers.

How much?

The price range of this compact SUV goes from 28,500 to 48,000 euros, not including brand discounts or promotions. However, Jeep offers the option of accessing the Compass through its renting for individuals and companies: the Limited 1.3 GSE version of 130CV, manual and with 4×2 traction is priced at 280 euros per month (VAT included) with an entry of 4,700 euros, three years, 10,000 kilometers a year, fully comprehensive insurance without excess and maintenance.

The new Jeep Compass in action

With the presentations done and with all the cards on the table, it’s time to get going. Jeep has prepared a 35-kilometer route with a route that crossed several Madrid municipalities and ran along some roads in the community. Despite the brevity, it gives us time to realize that we have on our hands a multipurpose vehicle that it is capable of moving like a fish in water around the city, circulating outside of it and, even, crossing the limits of the asphalt thanks to a free height from the ground of 20 centimeters.

Its SUV approach provides you with a driving that emphasizes balance and the form of absorb all kinds of irregularities: Not only is it effective, it also knows how to do it so as not to disturb the comfort of the driver and his passengers. Jeep genetics. With an engine that provides enough punch and lacks some joy when it comes to squeezing the revs, the Compass has a fairly power steering, it is noble in the face of the hints of the steering wheel and the lean of the body in the sections where it has to be tackled. some curve.

And if we combine all these sensations at the wheel, we will find ourselves driving a car that, at the end of the trip, has recorded convincing driving in the different scenarios through which it can move.

