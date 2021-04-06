2021 Jeep Compass aesthetic update with semi-autonomous technology

The new Jeep Compass debuted for western markets with a ‘face lift’ in which the aesthetic changes were minor but not the only ones since the SUV received improvements mechanical and of equipment, mainly in the section technological.

On this last topic, the 2021 Jeep Compass has as great novelty the incorporation of a system of semi-autonomous driving level 2 thanks to receiving the latest generation of ADAS as standard across the range, so it has driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, control Adaptive Cruise and Lane Keeping Assist.

By the way, in equipment the 2021 Jeep Compass will also feature a new 10.25-inch digital dashboard and the infotainment system Uconnect 5 of the brand, with a touch screen of 8.4 inch or 10.1 inch, depending on the version. It will have smartphone integration, TomTom navigation and voice recognition.

Regarding the design, the 2021 Jeep Compass it sports an updated front end with a wider lower grille, newly introduced led headlights and a large central air intake. The rest of the body got some badges and stop counting. For the passenger compartment, in addition to the new screens, more storage spaces were provided in the cabin.

Finally, the mechanical options they start with the new ones 1.3-liter gasoline engines which have two power ranges of 130 HP and 150 HP, that may be attached to a manual transmission of 6 speeds I automatic double clutch and with the same number of changes. There will also be a 1.6-liter diesel. All these will be 4×2, only.

The 4×4 editions they will only be 4xe plug-in hybrids and they will have two ranges of 187 HP and 237 HP power together with an automatic transmission of six speeds.

Pricing for the four trim levels has yet to be announced: Sport, Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk.

