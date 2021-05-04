2021 Hyundai Santa Fe video test

The Hyundai Santa Fe is Hyundai’s latest release. It is a D-segment SUV, a car with a size of around 4.80 meters. A car between the dimensions of a Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota Highlander, to give you an idea. The Hyundai Santa Fe is the twin brother of the KIA Sorento, and in this video not only we wonder if it’s a better SUV than the SorentoIf not, we wonder if the guy is able to withstand rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace or the Nissan X-Trail. Fasten your seatbelts!

First of all, I want to remind you that under these lines you have the video that my partner Juanma has recorded, in his national presentation to the press, yesterday. The Hyundai Santa Fe tested has been the one that a priori will be the most interesting version of the range: the 230 hp full-hybrid version, which in this front-wheel drive version approves a consumption of 6.3-6.7 l / 100 km and boasts a brand new DGT ECO label.

The tested version is a 230 hp two-wheel-drive full-hybrid version.

Its mechanics combines a 180 hp 1.6 turbo engine and a 60 hp electric motor. The combined power of the system is of the mentioned 230 CV, and its maximum torque amounts to 350 Nm. They are transmitted to the ground through a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Unlike benchmark hybrids like Toyota RAV4s, the engine is not an Atkinson cycle, and therefore not as efficient. In the all-wheel drive versions we do not have a rear electric motor, therefore there is a physical connection between both axles.

More robust, with more personality and hybrid: this is the new Hyundai Santa Fe

To this day, the Hyundai Santa Fe is the largest SUV …

A small battery with a capacity of 1.5 kWh allows us to circulate in 100% electric mode for short distances. This engine has thrown real consumption in the vicinity of 7 l / 100 km, excellent for a vehicle of almost two tons, almost 4.80 meters and with the capacity to carry 7 adults inside. An interior that stands out especially for its quality of construction, excellent ergonomics and great technological load. As if that were not enough, it does not use “piano black” plastics and all functions are “brand new” physical buttons.

Dynamically, it is a car that stands out for its great driving poise and refined handling. Is your engine power enough?

Second row passenger space is especially good, especially if we move the sidewalk back on its rails. The third row is correct for an adult but only on short trips, as it forces the legs to be clearly bent. The active safety of the new Hyundai Santa Fe is at a really high level. We want to highlight several attendees. The first is its adaptive cruise control, which in addition to being centered on the lane, adjusts its speed in relation to the terrain.

Using GPS data, it is able to moderate its speed if it detects that we are approaching a sharp curve. Its rear cross traffic alert is helpful, but even more helpful the safe exit assistant. It is capable of momentarily locking the doors if they are attempted to open when a vehicle is approaching from behind. Lastly, the automatic braking system also works at intersections. If we are going to make a turn and a vehicle approaches in the opposite direction, the system can brake us to avoid an accident with serious consequences.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is already on sale in Hyundai’s commercial network.

The range of the Hyundai Santa Fe It starts at 44,500 euros for an access Klass version, with a 200 hp 2.2 CRDi engine and two driving wheels. One detail to mention is that hybrid mechanics cost the same as diesel mechanicsTherefore, choosing one or the other technology is a matter of personal preferences and / or the use that the car will receive. In the future a plug-in hybrid version will be launched, but that version is not for sale in our country at the moment – we will have to wait a few months to discover it.

If you want to know the prices and offers of the Hyundai Santa Fe 2021, we have them on our website What Car I Buy, as well as buying guides of its most direct rivals.

