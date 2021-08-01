2021 Hungarian F1 GP: this is the grid

The eleventh race of the season promises strong emotions, as the Mercedes have taken the front row of the grid and will start on the medium tires, while Max Verstappen will do it next on the soft compound.

After what happened in Silverstone and the dialectical battle generated as a result, the grid of the Hungarian Grand Prix It promises strong emotions, as both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have their nerves on the surface.

Thus, the Briton will have to defend his pole position in the start with Valtteri Bottas as squire, while the Red Bull Dutchman will try to use the softer tires to take the lead in the race.

Further back, things will not be easy either, as we find several drivers from different teams eager for a good result: Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and the Alpine (Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso) will be the main protagonists on this occasion.

Further back, Carlos Sainz He will start with the obligation to come back after the accident on Saturday, while the only sanctioned driver on this occasion, Mick Schumacher, will start the race in the last place after suffering an accident in FP3 and replacing the gearbox of his Haas.

Starting grid of the 2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºLewis HamiltonMercedes = 2ºValtteri BottasMercedes = 3ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 4ºSergio PérezRed Bull = 5ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 6ºLando NorrisMcLaren = 7ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 8ºEsteban OconAlpine = 9ºFernando AlonsoAlpine = 10ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 11ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 12ºLance StrollAston Martin = 13ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 14ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo = 15ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 16ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri = 17ºGeorge RussellWilliams = 18ºNicholas LatifiWilliams = 19ºNikita MazepinHaas = 20ºMick SchumacherHaas5 positions =

Remember, the Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 15:00 CEST.