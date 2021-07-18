2021 Great Britain GP: Max Verstappen dismisses Lewis Hamilton as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike after the accident

Max Verstappen, leader of the Formula 1 World Championship who ended up crashing on the first lap of the British Grand Prix, after touching the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who won the race, said that he found them “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike” the celebrations of English that he saw in the hospital. “I am glad to be well, but I am very disappointed to have been taken off the track like this,” wrote the 23-year-old young Dutch star on social media, who continues to lead the World Cup, although now eight points ahead of Hamilton. that by winning, he cut 25, to leave the balance at 185 against 177.

Asked about what happened, Fernando Alonso said he was not aware that the English driver had been sanctioned with 10 seconds, and asked the DAZN journalist if he had won the race anyway. Before the affirmative answer, he limited himself to answering: “It does not change much”, before going to his box.