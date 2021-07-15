2021 Gold Cup match lineups

The activity of Day 2 of the Gold Cup 2021 continues this Wednesday, July 14, with the match of the Mexican National Team against the Guatemala National Team, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, corresponding to Group A.

After drawing without goals against Trinidad and Tobago, El Tri, led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino “will seek to achieve his first victory of the tournament in a duel where he will not be able to count on Hirving” el Chucky “Lozano, who ended up causing loss by a terrible blow to the head.

For its part, the Guatemalan National Team, which was “invited” at the last minute due to the problems presented by Curaçao, fell in their match against El Salvador on Date 1, so they will arrive in search of their first points.

The lineups of Mexico vs Guatemala in the Gold Cup

Mexico: 1 Alfredo Talavera, 21 Luis Rodríguez, 2 Néstor Araujo, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 23 Jesús Gallardo, 16 Héctor Herrera (C), 4 Edson Álvarez, 14 Erick Gutiérrez, 10 Orbelín Pineda, 11 Rogelio Funes Mori, 17 Jesús Corona

Guatemala: 1 Nicholas Hagen, 3 Kervin García, 20 Gerardo Gordillo, 4 José Pinto (C), 2 Moisés Hernández, 13 Stheven Robles, 10 Alejandro Galindo, 18 Oscar Santis, 23 Jorge Aparicio, 14 Darwin Lom, 19 Robin Betancourth

