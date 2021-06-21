2021 French GP of F1: this is the grid

Max Verstappen has broken the absolute dominance of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in previous seasons at Paul Ricard and will start from pole in the French Grand Prix. In addition, the two Spanish drivers will start in the top ten.

The French Grand Prix It could be a major turning point in the season, as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have managed to defeat those who until now have been the absolute dominators at this circuit: Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

The latter had achieved all the poles and victories at stake since Paul Ricard’s return to the Formula 1 calendar, but the current World Championship leader swept the entire grid on Saturday afternoon and took a dominant first position. .

The first four positions will be dominated by the two most competitive teams on the grid, while Carlos Sainz He will lead the chasing group ahead of Pierre Gasly and his teammate, Charles Leclerc. McLaren and Alpine also threaten to be in contention for the lead of this middle group, with Fernando Alonso ninth and giving clear signs of having returned to his best moment of form.

2021 French Grand Prix Formula 1 grid

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 2ºLewis HamiltonMercedes = 3ºValtteri BottasMercedes = 4ºSergio PérezRed Bull = 5ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 6ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 7ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 8ºLando NorrisMcLaren = 9ºFernando AlonsoAlpine = 10ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 11ºEsteban OconAlpine = 12ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 13ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo = 14ºGeorge RussellWilliams = 15ºMick SchumacherHaas = 16ºNicholas LatifiWillliams = 17ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 18ºNikita MazepinHaas = 19ºLance StrollAston Martin = 20ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauriExit from pit-lane =

The race will start this Sunday at 15:00 CET.