The damage caused by the coronavirus does not stop; Not even emojis have been able to avoid being harmed by the pandemic that keeps the world on high alert. The Unicode Consortium, the body responsible for the emojis you use daily, has released through a statement that the launch of 2021 has been delayed until 2022.

“In current circumstances, we have heard that our taxpayers have a lot to do right now and we decided that the best thing for our volunteers and organizations that depend on the standard was delay our release date. This year, we simply cannot commit to the same schedule that we have adhered to in the past, “said Mark Davis, CEO of the consortium.

That is to say, next year you will not see new emojis on your deviceregardless of what operating system you are using. Despite the bad news, the consortium ensures that 2020 emojis have not been affected because of the situation, so iOS 14 and Android 11 will have no problem receiving new objects, food, animals and people.

The emojis planned for the following year will last until 2022

Last January, the agency announced that will launch up to 117 emojis during 2020, of which 62 are brand new and 55 are gender variations and skin tones. As in previous years, they have focused on inclusion and diversity, but without neglecting other proposals from their taxpayers.

Among the new emojis of 2020 we will find the Mexican tamales —at last—, piñata, mammoth, dodo, polar bear, beaver, lungs, heart, soldier’s helmet, boomerang, among many others that you can consult in the following image. Of course, its adoption depends on Apple and Google, as well as other manufacturers that usually make alterations to the original design of the emojis.

In the specific case of iOS, Apple usually releases new emojis in subsequent updates to its operating system, in such a way that iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2 would have the proposals of the consortium among its main novelties. Unfortunately iOS 15 and Android 12 will not be able to boast of new emojis, at least not during 2021.

👇 More in Explica.co