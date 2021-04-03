2021 Doha GP – Lowes: “It’s good to have another pole position”

04/03/2021

On at 18:20 CEST

Nil Banos

Sam Lowes is still practically intractable in this season start. Two pole positions disputed in the first two competition weekends, both held in Losail, both for ’22’.

This one today under the most complicated conditions. And it is that the wind has not dropped too much in this last section of the day on the Qatari track. But not even these extra difficulties made Lowes’s pulse tremble to further extend his dominance.

“It was very difficult, the wind is blowing a lot and it is difficult to be consistent from lap to lap. I am satisfied. This morning I have already felt good and I also had the same ‘feeling’ this afternoon. It is good to have another ‘pole’ Let’s see what happens tomorrow. “, said the British ELF Marc VDS in the parc fermé.

Lowes was so convinced that he had gotten a good time that He came to cut on the last lap to prevent anyone from catching his wheel and will try with ‘your help’ to beat him on the times table. Tomorrow he will start again from the privileged position.

