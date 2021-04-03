2021 Doha GP – Jack Miller is crowned fastest in FP2

04/02/2021

Jack Miller puts the blow to the controls of the Ducati and has been crowned as the fastest in the second free practice of the Doha GP by marking a time of 1: 53.145.

The Australian rider was followed by Francesco Bagnaia, who had been hidden in FP1 but who surprised and took second place in FP2, and Johann Zarco in third place.

MOTOGP FP2 RESULTS

1. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1: 53.145

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.313

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.392

4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.438

5. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.448

6. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.554

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.568

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.727

10. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.769

For its part, Fabio Quartararo was the fourth fastest while Jorge Martin it was the fifth with the best time. The Spanish rider stood out in his second MotoGP appointment in his rookie year with the team Pramac.

To close the top 10, Aleix Espargaró was sixth, Franco Morbidelli seventh, Alex Rins eighth, Maverick Viñales ninth and Stefan Bradl tenth. The Grand Prix will be held this weekend at the Losail circuit.