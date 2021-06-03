2021 Cannes Film Festival announces its Official Selection – Tomatazos

After several months complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival are back with the Festival Selection of the event. President Pierre Lescure and the general delegate Thierry Frémaux present the ambitious list of films that will shape the next edition of the festival, paving the way for a time that promises to be much better than that observed in 2020. The Official Selection of Cannes 2021 will be composed of highly anticipated pieces among the guests and some returns to the cinema after several years without activity.

Do not miss: Jodie Foster is recognized with the Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

The film that will be in charge of opening the festival is Annette, by Leos Carax. The French filmmaker returns after a long time with a musical film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. It will tell the story of a comedian and his wife, an opera singer, who have a 2-year-old daughter with a surprising gift. Since the first trailer was shared through social networks, the director’s followers and the main stars are eager to know the film. Annette It will hit the screen at Cannes 2021 on July 7 to unleash the new edition.

Another great anticipation of the festival is La Crónica Francesa, directed by Wes Anderson. The official synopsis describes it as: “A love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch Magazine.’ The filmmaker built a completely astonishing cast featuring actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton and many more.

We invite you to read: Confirmed: Dune will premiere at the Venice Film Festival

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6 to 17. Here is the Official Selection of the event:

Competence

Annette, Leos Carax (opening film)

Flag Day, Sean Penn

Tout S’est Bien Passé, François Ozon

To hero, Asghar Farhadi

Tre piani, Nanni Moretti

Titane, Julia Ducournau

The French Chronicle, Wes Anderson

Red Rocket, Sean Baker

Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov

France, Bruno Dumont

Nitram, Justin Kurzel

Memory, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Les Olympiades, Jacques Audiard

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven

The Fracture, Catherine Corsini

The Restless, Joachim Lafosse

Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

The Worst Person In The World, Joachim Trier

Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Love

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid

Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6, Juho Kuosmanen

The Story Of My Wife, Ildiko Enyedi

Out of competition

By Son Vivant, Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes

Bac Nord, Cédric Jiminez

Aline, Valérie Lemercier

Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim

Midnight screening

Bloody oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Cannes premieres

Evolution, Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, Andrea Arnold

Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson

Love Songs For Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit

In Front Of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric

Deception, Arnaud Désplechin

Special screenings

H6, Yi Yi

Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz

Mariner Of The Mountains, Karim Ainouz

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, Oliver Stone

A certain look

The Innocents, Eskil Vogt

After Yang, Kogonada

Delo, Alexey German Jr

Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi

Night Of Fire, Tatiana Huezo

Lamb, Vladimar Johansson

Un Monde, Laura Wandel

Freda, Gessica Généus

Moneyboys, CB Yi

Blue Bayou, Justin Chon

Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu

Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Let There Be Morning, Eran Kolirin

Unclenching The Fists, Kira Kovalenko

La Civil, Ana Mihai

Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

You may also be interested in: Toxic movie and TV couples who set a bad example for a whole generation