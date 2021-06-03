2021 Cannes Film Festival announces its Official Selection – Tomatazos

After several months complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival are back with the Festival Selection of the event. President Pierre Lescure and the general delegate Thierry Frémaux present the ambitious list of films that will shape the next edition of the festival, paving the way for a time that promises to be much better than that observed in 2020. The Official Selection of Cannes 2021 will be composed of highly anticipated pieces among the guests and some returns to the cinema after several years without activity.
The film that will be in charge of opening the festival is Annette, by Leos Carax. The French filmmaker returns after a long time with a musical film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. It will tell the story of a comedian and his wife, an opera singer, who have a 2-year-old daughter with a surprising gift. Since the first trailer was shared through social networks, the director’s followers and the main stars are eager to know the film. Annette It will hit the screen at Cannes 2021 on July 7 to unleash the new edition.
Another great anticipation of the festival is La Crónica Francesa, directed by Wes Anderson. The official synopsis describes it as: “A love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in ‘The French Dispatch Magazine.’ The filmmaker built a completely astonishing cast featuring actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton and many more.
The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6 to 17. Here is the Official Selection of the event:
Competence
Annette, Leos Carax (opening film)
Flag Day, Sean Penn
Tout S’est Bien Passé, François Ozon
To hero, Asghar Farhadi
Tre piani, Nanni Moretti
Titane, Julia Ducournau
The French Chronicle, Wes Anderson
Red Rocket, Sean Baker
Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov
France, Bruno Dumont
Nitram, Justin Kurzel
Memory, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Les Olympiades, Jacques Audiard
Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven
The Fracture, Catherine Corsini
The Restless, Joachim Lafosse
Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
The Worst Person In The World, Joachim Trier
Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Love
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid
Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No. 6, Juho Kuosmanen
The Story Of My Wife, Ildiko Enyedi
Out of competition
By Son Vivant, Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes
Bac Nord, Cédric Jiminez
Aline, Valérie Lemercier
Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim
Midnight screening
Bloody oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Cannes premieres
Evolution, Kornel Mundruczo
Cow, Andrea Arnold
Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson
Love Songs For Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit
In Front Of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo
Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric
Deception, Arnaud Désplechin
Special screenings
H6, Yi Yi
Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz
Mariner Of The Mountains, Karim Ainouz
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, Oliver Stone
A certain look
The Innocents, Eskil Vogt
After Yang, Kogonada
Delo, Alexey German Jr
Bonne Mere, Hafsia Herzi
Night Of Fire, Tatiana Huezo
Lamb, Vladimar Johansson
Un Monde, Laura Wandel
Freda, Gessica Généus
Moneyboys, CB Yi
Blue Bayou, Justin Chon
Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu
Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Let There Be Morning, Eran Kolirin
Unclenching The Fists, Kira Kovalenko
La Civil, Ana Mihai
Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
