2021 bitcoin world conference begins in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

There have been more than 12 thousand entries that the organizers have issued for this 2021 bitcoin world conference, the largest in the world. Miami Mayor Francis Suárez was the one who offered the opening remarks.

Mana Wynwood was the place chosen to hold the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference called Bitcoin2021. Mayor Francis Suárez, who was the first mayor in the US to propose paying city employees in bitcoin, opened the conference.

“As a city we have two options to ignore it then suffer the consequences or embrace it and understand that this will benefit our community as it has already benefited it With the business of 200 million dollars for the appointment of the arena with the new company that we announced yesterday that it will to create hundreds of jobs in our community so we are already seeing the positive fruits of this new technology ”, said Suárez.

On the first day open to the public, hundreds of exhibitors have offered different services related to bitcoin and blockchain technology, on which this virtual currency is based. A meeting that has attracted a large number of young people and is held until Sunday.

“About a year ago I started with the Cryptocurrencies I see that it is being a territory that is growing too much and that it will continue for many years to come,” said an assistant.

“It is worth not studying Bitcoin and Blockchain today is like not studying the Internet in the 90’s, definitely this industry and decentralization and its focus came to stay And if you are looking for work you are looking to reinvent yourself and reinvent yourself as a professional or entrepreneur I think this is one of the industries with the most potential there is, ”said an influencer.

Although many people are unaware or doubt the stability of this digital market, the truth is that the federal government does recognize it.

Seth Wilks, Government Relations -taxbit.com, says that “Cryptocurrencies are a legitimate asset and the IRS and the federal government are taking it very seriously. And I think paying taxes on Cryptocurrencies is a positive step to legitimize the industry. “

“The first thing I recommend is to study Bitcoin at a fundamental level, remember that you are putting your money in something that you have to know. Bitcoin is the ABC is like the primary and then going to the secondary”, says Wilks.

The reality is that the world of cryptocurrencies has many detractors, but also many followers. Followers who assure that this industry is not only the future, but it is already the present.