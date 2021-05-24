2021 Billboard Music Awards: Worst Dressed [FOTOS]

Getty Meet the worst dressed of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The most important celebrities of the moment were not exempt from being crazy with their clothes when they paraded through the black carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that were held in Los Angeles, California, this Sunday, May 23.

Personalities such as Karol G, Gabby Barrett, Gabrielle Union and DJ Khaled opted for very striking outfits that unleashed endless criticism on digital platforms.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is one of the most important in the entertainment industry for honoring the musical talents of artists who have set a precedent in recent years.

Meet the worst dressed of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Dj khaled

Khaled Mohamed Khaled, known artistically as DJ Khaled, wore a signature “Dolce & Gabbana” print outfit that many users on digital platforms described as “very casual” for the magnitude of the event.

Gabrielle Union

The American actress Gabrielle Union wore a white sequined dress with a slit in the bust area from the signature Prada.

Loved by many and hated by others, Union’s outfit was hotly debated as an “overly flashy” design for a daylight celebration in California.

“That outfit looks like a complete mess,” noted one user on Instagram.

Saweetie

American rapper Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, known artistically as Saweetie, opted for a design in a subtle peach color by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The star’s outfit was the subject of relentless mockery that made reference to the similarity to a quinceañera or prom dress.

“It definitely has a prom dress vibe. She is a beautiful girl, but it is not her best look, “exclaimed a fan on the Instagram platform.

Gabby barrett

American singer Gabby Barrett wore a design in an ocher color by designer Nicolas Jebran.

Barrett was criticized for wearing a dress that had previously been worn by Mexican singer Thalía at a Latin Grammy event.

However, some users were more incisive and considered that the creation is the closest thing to a “quilt or curtain”.

Karol G

The Colombian singer Karol G impressed with a transparent dress by designer Celia Kritharioti.

The singer of “Sin Pijamas” was classified as one of the “most vulgar” of the event for opting for a design that left very little to the imagination of its thousands of fans around the world.

“Worse things are coming as the bible says”, “Award for vulgarity of the year”, “She always has to show everything”, “It seems that her worst enemy dressed her”, “Now she is rewarded for vulgarity and lack of values” , were some of the comments against the star.

Doja cat

Rapper Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known artistically as Doja Cat, opted for a two-piece design in black and white from Balmain.

The most debated of the clothing of the American star was her jewelry, many users classified it as “disproportionate” and “inconsistent”.

