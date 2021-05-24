2021 Billboard Music Awards: these are the winners

Winners at the 2021 Billboard Awards 1:01
(CNN) – The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were handed out on Sunday.
The Weeknd led with nominations in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.
Here is a list of finalists and winners in some of the main categories. See here the full list of nominated songs and albums.
Best Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd WINNER
Best New Artist
Gabby barrett
Doja cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke WINNER
Rod Wave
Best Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd WINNER
Best Female Artist
Billie eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift WINNER
Best Duo or Group
AC DC
AJR
BTS WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post malone
Taylor Swift WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd WINNER
Best Streaming Artist
DaBaby
Drake WINNER
Lil baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Best Selling Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan wallen
The Weeknd
Best Radio Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd WINNER
Best Artist on Social Media (Public Vote)
BLACKPINK
BTS WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhene aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja cat
The Weeknd WINNER