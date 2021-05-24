2021 Billboard Music Awards: these are the winners

Winners at the 2021 Billboard Awards 1:01

(CNN) – The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were handed out on Sunday.

The Weeknd led with nominations in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Here is a list of finalists and winners in some of the main categories. See here the full list of nominated songs and albums.

Best Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd WINNER

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke WINNER

Rod Wave

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd WINNER

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift WINNER

Best Duo or Group

AC DC

AJR

BTS WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd WINNER

Best Streaming Artist

DaBaby

Drake WINNER

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Best Selling Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd

Best Radio Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd WINNER

Best Artist on Social Media (Public Vote)

BLACKPINK

BTS WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd WINNER