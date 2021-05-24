2021 Billboard Music Awards: these are the winners

(CNN) – The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were handed out on Sunday.

The Weeknd led with nominations in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Here is a list of finalists and winners in some of the main categories. See here the full list of nominated songs and albums.

Best Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd WINNER

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett
Doja cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke WINNER
Rod Wave

Best Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd WINNER

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift WINNER

Best Duo or Group

AC DC
AJR
BTS WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post malone
Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd WINNER

Best Streaming Artist

DaBaby
Drake WINNER
Lil baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Best Selling Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan wallen
The Weeknd

Best Radio Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd WINNER

Best Artist on Social Media (Public Vote)

BLACKPINK
BTS WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhene aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja cat
The Weeknd WINNER