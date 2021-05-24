2021 Billboard Music Awards: Best Dressed [FOTOS]

Getty Meet the best dressed from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Today, Sunday, May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were held with the presence of great celebrities who positioned themselves as the best dresses of the award by wearing outfits that stole the attention of thousands of fans.

Unlike previous years, the Billboard Music Awards gala was initially postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American singer P! Nk was one of the celebration’s top honorees, receiving the “Icon of the Year Award” for her outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Spanish-speaking personalities such as Bad Bunny and Karol G were present at the event to celebrate Latin culture with their musical talents.

Meet the best dressed of the Billboard Music Awards 2021

Padma lakshmi

TV host Padma Lakshmi opted for a striking cream two-piece design by designer Christian Siriano.

Lakshmi accessorized her outfit with a handbag and subtle jewelry in the neck area.

“Padma always looks good,” exclaimed one fan on Instagram.

Chelsea handler

American comedian Chelsea Handler wore a yellow dress by designer Christian Siriano that she combined with Stuart Weitzman sneakers.

Drake

Canadian rapper Drake was one of the best-dressed gallants of the celebration, opting for a cream-colored suit from designer Tom Ford.

Priyanka chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra wore an ocher sheer gown that stole everyone’s attention due to the pronounced openings in the bust and leg area.

Chopra accessorized her outfit with gold sneakers and exclusive Bulgari signature jewelry.

Alicia Keys

The American singer Alicia Keys wore a short top and high-waisted pants in a pink color of the Valentino signature.

Keys added value to her outfit by opting for a voluminous cape in the same color.

“She looks beautiful” and “I love this look” were some of the comments on digital platforms.

P! Nk

American singer P! Nk wore a pink pleated dress with matching earrings.

Nick Jonas

The American singer Nick Jonas opted for a three-piece design in green from the Fendi signature that he combined with black boots.

Dixie D’Amelio

Singer Dixie D’Amelio wore an elegant silver-colored Ralph & Russo Couture design that she paired with Stuart Weitzman sneakers and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

While it is true that the dress of the American star was loved by many, the criticism was relentless for the eyeliner he used in his eyes.

Also read: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Worst Dressed [FOTOS]