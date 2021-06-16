2021, a debacle for car and motorcycle manufacturers

After the horrendous situation that we have experienced since March 2020, there have been many who have predicted the increase in the use of private vehicles in large cities, and therefore, an increase in sales was expected during 2021.

But a jug of cold water has fallen on us. In general. Buyers, both motorcycles and cars, find themselves more times than they would like the situation of, once the purchase has been decided and assimilated the idea of ​​spending a few thousand euros, reaching the dealership and that all or almost all models are manufactured to order and have an estimated delivery date of more than 6 months or even no delivery date. But all this has a reason for being and it is not that they are selling so much that there is no stock. It all has to do with that important material called Semi-conductor. Today we hear that word a lot, to quickly explain what exactly it is when we talk about semi-drivers in terms of vehicles, it’s the chips.

If you want to go deeper into this type of materials, I recommend the article by my colleague José Luis Gómez – What are semiconductors and what are they used for?

During 2020, a disastrous cocktail of misfortunes related to this material was created that has led to a global shortage. Game consoles, smartphones, tablets, motorcycles, cars … hell, even washing machines! Everything in the end today has a chip somewhere, and it is these products that have been affected by this shortage. This is causing a huge bottleneck in VN sales, few brands are spared.

I have taken the liberty of calling several dealers to inquire about factory order delays, and this is what they have said:

Mercedes: 5/6 monthsVW: 4/5 monthsFord: 5/6 monthsRenault: 6 monthsNissan: 6 months +Toyota: 6 monthsHonda (Motorcycles): 3 months

I want to emphasize that these waiting times are not officialNot much less, but they help us to glimpse how the shortage of semi-drivers is affecting the sale of new vehicles.

We are talking about half a year of waiting for countless models when the normal pre-covid wait was between 2 and 3 months for a factory order. To Semi-conductor shortage now other problems are added, the steel shortage and the price war raw material between China and the US.

So, if you are thinking of buying a car or motorcycle (even a commercial vehicle), keep these times in good account and do not waste the opportunities that arise, because reaching a dealership and finding the vehicle you want is now difficult.