2020 is being a tough year for everyone. The coronavirus pandemic has marked people’s lives to a greater or lesser extent and in almost all cases for the worse. A family, however, You can celebrate that this is one of the best years in its history. We refer to the Sainz – Vázquez de Castro.

Carlos, the head of the family, it has shone with its own light on the back of a Mini in the desert of Saudi Arabia. In late January, the two-time world rally champion won his third crown of Dakar winner after winning four stages in the world’s toughest motor test. Sainz overcame all obstacles to finish by defeating Nasser Al-Attiyah and establishing himself as one of the most complete pilots in the world.

That triumph, together with a very long career, They have made him the winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, as announced this Tuesday. Sainz, after almost four decades driving, finally, her work has been recognized with the most prestigious award that exists in Spanish sport. His opposition figure, without a doubt, to be among the 10 best national athletes in all of history.

Another member of the family, Carlos Jr., fulfilled the dream of every pilot since childhood signing for the Ferrari team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The 25-year-old was thus rewarded for his good work at the controls of the McLaren last season, when he made a name for himself in the Grand Circus after having paddled in Toro Rosso and Renault previously.

The Sainz family – Vázquez de Castro You are living a dreamy 2020 that could be even better. Who knows if Carlos Jr. will win his first Formula 1 Grand Prix? Or could Carlos Sr. surprise us with another impossible engine challenge? Be that as it may, this family is touched with a magic wand.