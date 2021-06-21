2020 Regional Record of Venture Capital Deals: Graph

(Bloomberg) – While Latin America has been one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic in the world, that has barely made a dent in the pace of venture capital activity. Last year, investors reached a record number of deals while invested more than $ 4 billion in startups for the second year in a row, according to the Association for Private Equity Investment in the region. The association, known as LAVCA, estimates that first-quarter investments exceeded $ 2 billion.

