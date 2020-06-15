Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino assured that it is “an unknown how the footballers will respond” to the “extraordinary” situation of playing without an audience. In statements provided by the company Comunicar es Ganar, who will be in charge of the communication of the Argentine coach from this next season 2020/21, Mauricio Pochettino appreciated the impact of the coronavirus on football and its influence on the game, planning and training.

“It is unknown how the footballers will respond. It really is an extraordinary situation, nobody can foresee what is going to happen. The example of the Bundesliga in Germany tells us that competing without an audience lowers the stress level of the visiting team and this can make them play more freely. In any case it is early to make a complete assessment, because each country is different and offers many variables that condition the performance of the team, “he said.

In this sense, Pochettino explained that the coach’s work does not follow “a strict plan.” “It is true that at the beginning of the season we marked the strategic points and lines of action a lot, but then, week by week, we adapt to the moment Jesus, Toni, Miki, Sebastiano and I meet early to coordinate the work that we are going to coordinate that day well, but there are days when we have spontaneous meetings with the president, the sports director or the players themselves. We work with a plan but we face a lot live what comes unexpectedly, “he said.

Asked about the return of the national championships and the final stages of competitions such as the Champions League under an express format, the Argentine coach considered that “it may condition”. “But much more is going to make the moment so extraordinary that we live. It is going to be something new. It is clear that after two games, you can have a bad night and have margin of reaction. But now, in a single game, everyone will have the same chances and that makes it very attractive. We are all waiting to see how and in what aspects it can affect, “he said.