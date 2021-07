Mountain bike

2020 Olympic Games, mountain biking: David Valero wins the bronze medal after a stellar comeback

The Granada-born David Valero has achieved the bronze medal in the mountain biking event after a great comeback that culminated in the last meters with an unexpected podium. This is the second medal for the Spanish delegation after Adriana Cerezo. The British Thomas Pidcock, 21, has been proclaimed Olympic champion ahead of the Swiss Mathias Flueckinger.

00:01:22, 2 hours ago