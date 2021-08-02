2020 Olympic Games | Did you know? The unusual tie in height and its only precedent, 113 years ago

The conversation between the judge in charge of the height test with Barshim Y Tamberi, where the two athletes ended up with a hug as Olympic champions, it is not something that is very common and that in recent years is allowed after the change of regulations that leaves it up to the athletes whether or not to dispute the tiebreaker. In this case, the two athletes reached an agreement, something essential for this to occur, and did not enter the fight with one attempt each by height to elucidate who would win the gold.

It is the first time that this circumstance has occurred in the high jump in the entire history of the Olympic Games, but it is not the only time in which athletics has crowned two Olympic champions in the same discipline. It happened in London 1908, in a long and intense pole vault test, with the Americans Edward cook Y Alfred Gilbert, who jumped the same mark, 3.71 meters.

An instant from the pole vault event of the 1908 London Olympic Games

The reason for the tie, in this case was very different from the one produced in Tokyo, the test had been so long that it coincided with the dramatic end of the marathon, one of the most remembered in Olympic history. For this reason, the decision was made not to continue competing, giving two gold medals to the North Americans, with an Olympic record.

In the marathon, Gilding Pietri he barely arrived and fell several times exhausted before crossing the finish line in first position, but was disqualified on the grounds that he had been helped by the judges. The gold was for the American John Hayes. As a curiosity, it was the London test that counted for the first time with the distance that today is considered as official (42.195 kilometers), thanks to the detour that the race had to take to please the Queen of Great Britain.

Tokyo lived in the high jump a moment that will remain engraved in the minds of all, with the embrace that symbolized the gold of Barshim Y Tamberi. A tie that will undoubtedly be one of the images of the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

