2020 Olympic Games | Australian rider tests positive for cocaine and misses the Olympics

The positives for Covid are being protagonists in these first days of competition in Tokyo, but the surprise jumps with the positive for cocaine australian rider Jamie kermond, who at 36 years old misses the Olympic event due to his positive result.

Kermond had planned to compete in the modality of horse jumping representing his country, but a positive result for cocaine on June 26th in the town of Caboolture, Queensland, after a competition, he leaves him out of the JJ. OO. Tokyo, as confirmed this Wednesday by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The Australian Equestrian Federation and the Australian Olympic Committee made the news public, and after that the rider himself came out to confirm the information and lament for his behavior: “It is likely that the positive was due to recreational use of this drug in a social event and had no connection with my sport. I am very upset and sorry for what happened and I take responsibility. I am very sorry, I have disappointed a lot of people. “

After testing positive for cocaine, Kermond not only misses the Olympics, but also has to face a doping penalty that could disqualify him from the sport for up to 4 years, which could be the end of his sports career when he is 36 years old.

