Olympic Games 2020, athletics | Su Bingtian breaks the timer at 100! Asian record and top seed

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian smashed the clock in his series and is the big favorite to win gold in the final of 100 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His mark of 9.83 is the best among the semifinalists, in addition to an Asian record, with the American Ronnie Baker in second place, with the same record. Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs broke the European record (9.84).

00:02:50, 7 minutes ago