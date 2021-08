Athletics

2020 Olympic Games, athletics | Bronze and record of Spain! Ana Peleteiro’s dream day

Ana Peleteiro signed the third Olympic women’s medal in history for Spain in athletics with a spectacular jump of 14.87 meters that allowed her to be bronze in triple jump with a Spanish record at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The Galician jumper was only surpassed by the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, who broke the world record, and the Portuguese Patricia Mamona.

00:01:49, 9 hours ago