The 2020 Kids Choice Awards will be broadcast from virtual way Due to health contingency and mandatory isolation for the first time in the history of the Nickelodeon Awards.

This year’s title will be “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together”And will take place next May 2.

The decision was made by the company of Nickelodeon following isolation worldwide to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some celebrities Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Dove Cameron will be present at the gala that will take place virtually.

On this occasion the actress Victoria Justice will be in charge of conduct the event and will present a donation of a million dollars to No Kid Hungry, an organization in charge of supporting people affected by the virus.

It will include the participation of actors from Avengers and the player Lebron James, who will receive the Generation Change award for his work with the I Promise Foundation.

It is worth mentioning that the annual award organized by Nickelodeon was planned to take place during the month of March, but had to be postponed due to the current situation, this being his 33rd installment.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are an annual performance of the American children’s award produced by Nickelodeon.

They are generally held on a Saturday night in late March or early April and yield tribute to television acts, movies and music Most important of the year, as voted by viewers of Nickelodeon networks worldwide.

This event is carried out thanks to Alan Goodman, Albie Hecht and Fred Seibert Who they created the program after Nickelodeon produced a show called The Big Ballot in 1987, named after the ballots with which the children voted.

